Uttarakhand’s Butterfly Fest: More than 1200 bird species and 1300 butterfly species can be found in India. While bird tourism is already booming in India, butterfly tourism is steadily rising. Uttarakhand offers breathtaking vistas of the Himalayas and has everything a tourist might want. From June 4 to 6, 2022, Uttarakhand will host the three-day Titli Utsav in Tehri Garhwal’s Devalsari. This festival is being held in the hill effort to promote nature-based tourism and butterfly watching.Also Read - Forest Fire Flares Up As Temperature Soars, Reaches Boys Hostel Of Medical College In Uttarakhand's Srinagar | Watch

Uttarakhand’s Butterfly Fest/Titli Utsav

The festival will include butterfly, bird, and moth watching, butterfly photography, and environment and heritage excursions. This is the third edition of Titli Utsav, according to Arun Gour of the Devalsari Environment Protection and Technology Development Society, a rural community-based organisation active in promoting Devalsari tourism. He went on to say that despite having limited residential alternatives, they have had a number of bookings from all across the country and beyond and that hundreds of day visitors are expected, as pert TOI reports. Also Read - Hailstorm Alert In THESE States Till Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Damage To Building

New butterfly species found in Uttarakhand:

#King_Crow_Butterfly A new species of #butterfly has been recorded for the first time in #Uttarakhand by the team of @ukfrihaldwani at Bhujiyaghat of #Nainital district. This publication will be very useful from the perspective of assessing the diversity of butterflies. pic.twitter.com/6A7wYs8GZ3 — Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute (@ukfrihaldwani) April 24, 2022

Also Read - Uttarakhand Tourism: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Valley of Flowers Trek

Devalsari – Land of colorful butterflies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uttarakhand Tourism (@uttarakhand_tourismofficial)

Devalsari, at 1,722 metres, is surrounded by a quiet Deodar forest and lush green meadows of the nearby Bangsil hamlet in Tehri district’s Jaunpur block. Devalsari has long been a popular vacation spot for locals who love to camp and relax in a peaceful and harmonious environment. Adventurers who embark on a 7-kilometer trek from Devalsari to the Nag Tibba Peak are mesmerised by the sight of a variety of colourful butterflies and birds making it a must-see destination in Uttarakhand.

Head to Uttarakhand’s for a mesmerising experience!