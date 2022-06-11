Ecotourism is a type of tourism that focuses on responsible travel to natural places and environmental preservation. Ecotourism has a lot of potential in India right now, and it’s important to assist both the local people and the economy. It is a type of sustainable tourism that allows visitors to observe nature in its purest form. Tourists participating in ecotourism activities are more likely to engage in activities that are less invasive or detrimental to the ecosystem, as well as more ecological and respectful of the residents’ native culture.Also Read - Travel Tips For Air Passengers: 7 Easy Ways to Survive Painfully Long Flights

What is Eco-Tourism in India?

Travel and tourism have always been booming industries in India. And it's growing at an incredible rate, thanks to the massive amount of information shared on social networking networks. Startups have popped up in recent years giving various advantages and discounts to clients in the form of promotional e-cash, flight miles, voucher coupons, and so on, adding to the income flow.

According to Triplepundit.com, here is a list of some of the best eco-tourism destinations in India:

Kerala: Munnar, Backwater waterways, Thenmala, Thodupuzha, Eravikulam National Park, Periyar National Park, Kodaikanal Karnataka: Coorg, Nagarhole, Nagarhole National Park, Bandipur National Park Goa: Galgibaga Beach Andhra Pradesh: Tyda, Maredumilli Odisha: Chilika West Bengal: Sunderbans National Park, Sikkim: Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve Assam: Kaziranga National Park, Majuli Meghalaya: Mawlynnong Nagaland: Jotsoma village Arunachal Pradesh: Namdhapa National Park Ladakh: Tsomoriri Wetland Conservation Reserve

Poaching has largely ceased, and poachers, hunters, and illicit traffickers of animals and plants face harsh penalties. There are various animal and plant rights organizations that advocate for animal and plant rights. Several organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are stepping forward to give environmental education to the general public at the grassroots level.

Do’s of Eco-Tourism:

Carry all non-biodegradable litter back with you, such as empty bottles, tins, plastic bags, and so on. These must not be dumped or littered in the environment.

Respect the sacredness of sacred sites, temples, and local traditions.

Reduce the amount of noise pollution. Radios, tape recorders, and other electronic entertainment devices should not be played loudly in nature resorts, sanctuaries, or wildlife parks.

If portable toilets are placed near campsites, cover them with mud or sand after defecation.

Don’t of Eco-Tourism:

While cleaning and bathing, avoid using contaminants like detergent in streams or springs.

When cooking at the campsite, avoid using wood as fuel.

In the woods, do not leave cigarette stubs or build open fires.

Do not consume aerated beverages, alcohol, narcotics, or other intoxicants, and do not discard bottles in the wild.

Plastics and polythene are non-biodegradable and harmful to the environment, hence they should not be used or discarded.

Here is how you can become an Eco-Tourist:

Learn about all of the animals that live in that ecosystem, how to keep a safe distance from them, and what activities you can do without disturbing the ecology. Unruly conduct with local people, feeding animals, off-roading on wide spaces and grasslands, taking selfies with wild creatures, or throwing stones to see how they react should be avoided. Avoiding plastic as much as possible is a desirable habit to develop in everyday life, as well as a means to promote ecotourism in India. Try to bring back as little rubbish as possible while exploring rainforests. Dispose of items where they can be reused or recycled, or where they are the most appropriate.

It’s past time to be environmentally responsible and ensure that one’s leisure activities do not detract from the natural beauty of the area.