World Heritage Day 2022: Every year on April 18, World Heritage Day is commemorated to raise public consciousness about the need of preserving our cultural heritage and values. Its mission is to inspire local communities and individuals to cherish heritage and culture in their daily lives. The day also focuses on creating an understanding of the cultural history, diversity, and vulnerability, as well as landmark preservation methods. Beautiful ancient monuments exist throughout India, defining its heritage and variety. On World Heritage Day, we bring the must-visit heritage sites for every travel enthusiast.

Here are 8 heritage sites a travel enthusiast must visit:

1. India Gate

Not only as a tourist attraction but also as a symbol of nationalism, India Gate is significant. The large grounds that surround the gate are a popular area to have picnics, play sports, or fly kites. Also, don't forget to capture some beautiful photos with this historic monument as a backdrop. India Gate, surrounded by beautiful green and well-kept gardens, is a favourite hangout for Delhiites who come here for summer evenings and Sunday picnics.

2. Jantar Mantar

The magnificent collection of gigantic instruments that it preserves will captivate you. It has various architectural advances and was designed for naked-eye observation of celestial positions. The edifice in Delhi is noted for being one of the country's best-preserved observatories.

3. Iskcon Temple

People flock to the temple grounds in quest of contentment and serenity, as do Lord Krishna worshippers. There is calmness in the rushing of people, surrounded by hymns, prayers, devotee chanting, and light chattering of people. For foodies, there’s Govinda’s Restaurant, where you can grab a bite to eat before continuing your exploration of the complex. You must pay a visit to this restaurant and savour some delectable delicacies.

4. Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is the President of India’s official house, located in New Delhi, and is one of the country’s most recognisable structures. It has gardens, a museum, a ceremonial hall, huge open spaces, and a bodyguard and staff housing, among other things.

5. Lotus Temple

Entering this area is like stepping into a calm paradise where all beliefs and religions have a place, where prayers are offered to God without discrimination based on religion, and where you will be immersed by a divine air of peace as you walk through the wonderfully attractive gardens.

6. Red Fort

The Red Fort is one of India’s most well-known landmarks. Red Fort’s rich heritage, whether in architecture or history, makes it a must-see destination for visitors from all over the world. Every evening, a sound and light performance that tells the tale of the fort is frequently shown. It discusses heroism, politics, and historical achievements that have made India into the country it is today. With the majestic edifice in the background, cutting-edge projection technology elegantly manipulates laser lights to create a visual spectacular.

7. Akshardham Temple

In most portions, the Akshardham temple features stunning architecture and high-quality sculpture. It truly refers to the dwelling of eternal ideals, qualities, and principles as described in Hindu mythology’s Vedas and Puranas. Apart from that, the Akshardham Temple complex in Delhi exhibits a variety of traditional elements, stunning architecture, Indian culture, and spirituality. From musical fountain shows and water shows to cultural boat rides and exhibitions such as Sahahjanand Darsham, Neelkanth Darshan, and Sanskruti Darshan, there is something for everyone.

With grandparents, Akshardham is surely one of the must-see places in Delhi.

8. Purana Qila

Purana Qila is an enchanting historical place that beholds the grand history of this city. It is one of the ancient forts of the Indian Capital Delhi. There are many activities to do while visiting the Purana Qila, like boating, shopping, tasting the delectable delicacies, and touring the other Delhi sites. The Purana Qila attracts travellers from all over the world who come to learn about the era of the Mughal Kings in India.