Vietnam's Tourism: Looking for more compelling reasons to visit Vietnam? The country has a new attraction for those who appreciate the thrill of heights. In late April, the country presented the Bach Long Bridge in Son La, north-west Vietnam, which is likely the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge. The Bach Long Bridge is one of the eye-catching, unique architectural structures designed to attract worldwide attention. A new attraction that may overwhelm your social media feed is a glass-bottomed bridge hung 150 metres above a beautiful jungle.
Watch the world’s longest glass bridge’s video:
Bach Long pedestrian bridge in Vietnam – The longest glass-bottomed bridge
The Bach Long pedestrian bridge is set in the northwest Son La province around dizzying cliff faces that spans a spectacular and dramatic valley between two peaks. The bridge's entire length is 632 metres, and the floor is constructed of tempered glass created in France. The white pedestrian bridge is believed to be comprised of three layers of 40mm thick French-made tempered glass that can carry up to 450 people at a time while admiring the green ravine below.
The Bach Long Bridge surpasses a Chinese bridge that is 526 metres long. As per the company, it’s the world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge, which surpasses a 526 m structure in Guangdong, China. However, officials from Guinness World Records are yet to verify the claim next month.
The opening of the bridge is expected to boost tourism in Vietnam, which had come to a halt during the two-year shutdown. In mid-March, Vietnam opened its borders to international travellers and eased Covid regulations. It also reinstated visa-free travel for 13 nations from around the world for 15 days.
What are you waiting for? Challenge the traveller inside you and take a trip to the world’s longest bridge.