The travel industry faced the maximum burn due to the pandemic. With the ease in lockdown and travelling, travel industry felt little relief. Destinations like the Maldives, Goa became a few of the favourite places in the last few months. In October, Thailand witnessed a major boost in tourism for the first time in 6 months. Reportedly, the country saw more than 1000 foreign tourists in Southeastern Asian country.

According to Thailand's tourism ministry data, tourists returned in small numbers on long-stay tourists visa, which was unveiled by the government last month. In October, Thailand used to host 3.07 million foreign tourists until a year ago. This is the first tourists stepped a foot in the country since March.

Thailand, officially known as Kingdom of Thailand is trying to revive tourism in the country which was badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Thailand government has now eased restrictions related to COVID-19 to boost businesses. Although, the Southeastern Asian country has retained a nationwide state of emergency in order to prevent a resurgence in the pandemic, as per Bloomberg. The Thai government and the tourism industry of the country are struggling to attract tourists as they have a mandatory 14 days quarantine once you arrive in the country.

The official data revealed that in 2019, the country made a revenue of more than $60 billion from around 40 million visitors. Although, the Tourism Ministry didn’t give many details of the revenue which was generated from foreign travellers and said that some of the information is subject to revisions.

The Thai government has, however, closed general tourism until March 2021. The Minister of Sports and tourism Pipat Ratchakitprakan announced this news. Tourists with visas including e-Visa and visa-on-arrival, except new TR and STV visa will be on hold as of now. The Thailand borders are open for the tourists and one can get travel to Thailand with TR and STV visas.