Jharkhand's Only Hill Station- Netarhat: Netarhat, the highest point of the Chotanagpur plateau, is located in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The hill station is located in the heart of Jharkhand and is surrounded by low hills, forests, and highland springs. Netarhat once known as the 'Queen of Chhota Nagpur,' has evolved significantly since its colonial days. The picturesque station is a weekend escape from Ranchi, the state capital, roughly 150 kilometers distant by road, and is today noted for its natural beauty and a public residential school that was founded in 1954. It is most known for its spectacular sunrise and sunset views, which are especially lovely in the summer. The hill station is dominated by vast forests of Sal, Mahua, Kendu, Eucalyptus, Pine, and Pear trees. Netarhat used to be a popular holiday site for British officers, who would come here to relax during the summer.

Netarhat: The Perfect Summer Getaway!

Places to visit in Queen of Chhota Nagpur – Netarhat:

Betla National Park

The steep landscape of Palamau district, west of Ranchi, in Jharkhand, is home to Betla National Park. It is notable for its large population of wild elephants and rare tiger sightings. The main draw here is getting up close and personal with nature. Several waterfalls and hot water springs can be found within the park, making it a fun area to visit.

Magnolia Point

Watch the sunset here! You will be able to specifically notice the movement of the sun, everything from shining bright in the sky to slowly moving down and looking for a hideout behind the mighty mountains of the Vindhya range.

Pine Forest

Trekking through the pine forest and taking in the gorgeous vistas might be a memorable experience for you. This location’s temperature is typically frigid, making it relatively comfortable in comparison to the metropolis.

Upper and Lower Ghagri Waterfall

A deep forest contains a 32-foot-high waterfall that falls like a small river from the middle of the jungle as the water meets the base. Only the silhouettes of the dancing trees would be visible because trees stood straight on both sides of the water body, preventing the passage of the sunlight to touch the water surface.

Netarhat: The scenic hill station in Jharkhand!

Best time to visit Jharkhand’s Netarhat:

Netarhat is best visited between the months of March and April. If you want to enjoy chilly winters, visit the hill station between November and February. Avoid going during the monsoon season, which runs from July through September.

The safety factor in Jharkhand’s Netarhat:

Netarhat is a beautiful place with plenty of flora and fauna, yet every lovely site has its drawbacks. Because the route is surrounded by hills and woodland, it becomes completely dark after sunset. It is advised to travel to the hill station in your own vehicle as there is no public transportation available. Be a vigilant traveler and drive safely on the road as they are in poor condition.

Visit this beautiful hill station and get away from the hustle-bustle of the city.