Leh: India never ceases to amaze us and it is incredible that our country has the world’s highest movie theatre. Yes, you heard us right! Now you would be able to get an amazing experience of watching movies at an altitude of 11,562 feet. Scroll down for more interesting details.Also Read - 5 Most Powerful Goddess Durga Temples in India For Religiously Inclined People

This Place in India Has World’s Highest Movie Theatre At 11,562 Feet

Interestingly, Ladakh has its first mobile digital movie theatre at an altitude of 11,562 feet which makes it the highest theatre in the world. To bring cinema watching experience to most remote areas, a mobile theatre situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet was introduced in the Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh in August this year. Also Read - From Mandawa to Pangot, 5 Offbeat Places to Visit Near Delhi on Long Dussehra Weekend

Some Interesting Facts

The mobile theatre was opened in a bid to bring a cinema-watching experience to the remote parts of Ladakh.

The theatre was installed in Leh by PictureTime Digiplex and is currently situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet.

The theatre is made of inflatable material that is also fully waterproof. It was installed at the NSD grounds in Leh during an event which was attended by the Ladakh Buddhist Association president Thupstan Chewang and actor Pankaj Tripathi.

At the screening ceremony, Mepham Otsal, a theatre artist from the National School of Drama, while speaking to ANI, said, “It offers affordable tickets and has several facilities. The seating arrangement is also good. Being a theatre artist, it`s very good for the people here as it will open a gate to the world of art and cinema.” Also Read - New Covid Travel Rules in UK from Today. What it Means For Travellers From India?

Sushil, an organizer, said, “There would be four such theatres established in Leh. The initiative was taken to bring the movie experience to the remotest areas of India and can be expanded to the rest of the country. Theatres are arranged in a way so that it can operate in -28 degree Celcius.”

We are totally excited about this one. What about you?