New Delhi: The wedding season is nearby and going by the latest trend, many people are opting for destination wedding. The reason? Well, it certainly offers a personal touch, based on your interests, exquisite location, and a perfect platform for an intimate family affair.

As a piece of good news, Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), an experiential luxury resort chain in North India, has in offer 20 exquisite destination wedding venues across their scenic resorts in Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh.

With more than 1000 keys across the group, the hospitality company further consolidates its presence in Corbett with 3 boutique properties and nearly 300 keys.

Speaking on this, Shahzad Aslam, Head Sales & Marketing, Leisure Hotels Group said, “We offer a plethora of wedding locations and venues in natural surroundings. So be it a pre-wedding shoot or a bachelorette party, a Mehndi or even a Honeymoon, we have multiple options for from an intimate family affair to a big fat Indian wedding. This also further re-affirms our position as the preferred bespoke destination wedding venue across pious Rishikesh & Haridwar, mesmerizing Nainital, exotic Dharamshala and beautiful Kasauli.”

Interestingly, the hospitality group has its own in-house experienced wedding specialists who with creative thinking, precise planning and meticulous attention to detail adapt to every client’s taste, style and budget requirements to make every special event unique in ones “once-in-a-lifetime” celebrations. “We also especially curate little known destination experiences to keep the guests engaged so that one visits as a tourist but returns as a local,” further added Aslam.

Some of the finest scenic locations include:-

Rishikesh – Aloha on the Ganges

Nainital – The Naini Retreat and The Earl’s Court

Haridwar – The Haveli Hari Ganga

Corbett National Park – The Riverview Retreat

Dharamsala – Adivaha

Kasauli – 7 Pines

Greater Noida – The Hideaway

Bareilly & Kashipur – The Manor

Ramgarh – Himalayan View Retreat

The hospitality business took a beating with the Covid-19 pandemic and was at a near standstill for almost a year. However, with the wedding season around the corner, things are now looking up for the luxury resort chain with bookings spiking up to around 50% across their portfolio of hotels & resorts in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, informed the Head of Sales and Marketing.

The group has specially curated protocols to host weddings & events with new safety norms as prescribed in local administrative guidelines. “To ensure safety, in these unprecedented times, our emphasis is on maintaining high levels of hygiene standards. Some of the measures put in place include well-spaced Table Layouts, Minimal-Contact Buffet Set-up, Live Counters serviced by Single Chefs, Pre-portioned stations for ‘Quick Picks’ etc. to ensure that guests remain comfortable & safe even in large gatherings,” Aslam said.