Leisure Hotels Group opens “The Hideaway Bedzzz” Varanasi

New Delhi: Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), an experiential hospitality chain with 27 hotels across 4 states has opened a youth-centric hotel "The Hideaway Bedzzz" in Varanasi (U.P.), the City of Lights.

The opening also marks the group's consolidation as a premium player in the spiritual tourism circuit of India. Leisure Hotels Group has pioneered luxury spiritual travel in the Char Dham Circuit (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath & Badrinath), not to mention, Leisure Hotels Group already operates multiple boutique & experiential resorts in both, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Vibhas Prasad, director states, "Kashi sees a diverse mix of tourists of all ages and nationalities around the year. The leisure traveller, spiritual seeker, business traveller, or global backpacker, 'Benaras' has always attracted explorers looking to discover themselves.

The Hideaway Bedzzz is conceptualised to offer an affordable and casual ambience amidst a vibrant and lively backdrop. Apart from comfortable rooms and premium dorms, the hotel also offers an interesting rooftop lounge. The Lounge is a great place to unwind with an array of recreational options including Live Music, Indoor Games, Library, Large Screen Entertainment and more.

“Our Bedzzz properties offer a Signature Rooftop Dining experience with music at the “Travel Diaries Cafe” which is unique to this “youthstel” across all destinations. The menu offers a unique perspective on the fusion of international, Indian and local flavours”, Prasad further added.

10th property in a spiritual location

3rd Hotel in Uttar Pradesh

2nd Hotel in Bedzzz Vertical

28th Leisure Hotels Group property

Leisure Hotels Group’s 3rd Hotel in the state of Uttar Pradesh, The Hideaway Bedzzz, Varanasi is located in the heart of the city, and is just 800 metres from the most prominent, Dashashwamedh Ghat. It is just 350 metres from Godowlia Market of Varanasi, and around a km from the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Mandir.

Dating back 3000 years, the City of Salvation, Varanasi founded on the banks of the river Ganges, is amongst the sacred Hindus cities. Gautam Buddha is believed to have founded Buddhism here in around 528 BCE. The city is also a major industrial centre famous for its muslin, silk fabrics, Perfumes and sculpture.