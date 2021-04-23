New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are dauntingly spiraling up, countries across the world have imposed fresh restrictions on travelers from India. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Australia and Oman have joined the list of countries that have imposed travel restrictions on India in the wake of a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, either completely barring or restricting flights from the country.

Here is a list of countries that have imposed fresh restrictions on travelers from India due to COVID19 surge

Canada

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate, the government of Canada has announced to ban flights from India for 30 days. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban would start late Thursday, speaking hours after India reported a global record of more than 3,14,000 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24-hours.

The leader of Canada’s most populous province, in his first public appearance since announcing the restrictions, said his government had moved too fast with the measures. “They left a lot of people angry and upset. I know we got it wrong. I know we made a mistake and for that, I’m sorry and sincerely apologize,” said Ford, who appeared to choke back tears at one point.

But Ford said he won’t resign despite widespread calls for him to do so. He also suggested his government will offer province-paid paid sick leave for COVID-19 patients but announced no details. The lack of such a program has led to widespread complaints. Restaurants, gyms and classrooms across the province already had been closed. Most nonessential workers are working from home.

Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada, but health experts say more contagious variants and a failure to take the right measures against the virus has led to a third wave of infections in Ontario. Ford himself is isolating after a staff member tested positive.

UAE

Meanwhile the government of UAE also has announced to ban flights from India amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. According to reports, the UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UAE travel ban will come into effect from 11.59 pm on Saturday, April 24, and is subject to review after 10 days, the Gulf News reported. Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, the report said.

However, departure flights will continue to operate, it added. The ban will not apply to UAE nationals, diplomatic passport holders, official delegations, and “golden residency” visa holders, though they will be required to take further preventive measures such as a 10-day quarantine and a RT-PCR test at the airport. According to Khaleej Times, people are barred from booking flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, FlyDubai and Air Arabia websites.

UK

Hours after the cancellation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India this week, India became the 40th country to be included in Britain’s travel “red list”. Most travellers, except British and Irish passport-holders, coming from or transiting through India won’t be allowed to enter the UK from April 23, the reports suggested. In fact, many experts believe the UK had held off on including India in the red list because Johnson planned to go ahead with his visit on April 25. Britain’s decision also followed the detection of more than 100 cases of the Indian “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus.

Singapore

On Tuesday, in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, Singapore’s health ministry announced that Covid-19 border measures will be tightened for travellers from India, who will have to stay at home for an additional seven days after the mandatory 14-day stay at dedicated facilities. The new rule will come into force from Thursday.

New Zealand

New Zealand was the first country to impose travel restrictions as India is witnessing sudden spike in the cases. It imposed a ban on any travel from India after it detected 23 Covid-19 cases among passengers arriving from outside earlier this month. According to reports, 17 of the 23 cases were found positive for the Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2, prompting authorities to put a ban on travel from India.

Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday imposed a ban on travellers from India for the next two weeks, citing the spread of a new variant of the novel coronavirus in the neighbouring country. A statement issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the decision was taken during a meeting of the forum today, presided over by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Oman

On Wednesday, Oman barred the entry of travellers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh from April 24. The ban will also cover travellers who transited through any of the three South Asian countries over the past 14 days, Oman’s Supreme Committee announced.

Australia

The Australian government has decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights from India by 30% after registering a spike in incoming travellers testing positive for Covid-19. People coming from high-risk countries such as India will also have to test negative for Covid-19 at least 72 hours before boarding a flight to Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the reduction will apply to government-organised repatriation flights and commercial flights. The change will take effect “in the months ahead”, he said without giving details.

Meanwhile UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have called off planned visits to India because of the worsening Covid-19 situation.