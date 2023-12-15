Home

Iran, Kenya, Malaysia: List Of Countries That Offer Visa-Free Travel To Indians, Check New Guidelines

In the recent past, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and several other countries relaxed visa requirements for Indians.

Earlier, Sri Lanka announced a visa-free entry initiative for visitors from India and six other countries, including China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan.

New Delhi: To boost the tourism and travel sector, the Iranian government on Friday canceled visa requirements for visitors from 33 nations, including India. Giving details, Iranian minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami told state-run news agency IRNA that the move has been taken to attract more visitors from countries around the world and boost the number of tourists travelling to Iran.

“The Islamic Republic has shown its readiness to open doors to people worldwide and provide more facilities for them so that they can easily visit our country and benefit from its advantages,” Zarghami said.

Before this, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and several other countries had relaxed visa requirements for Indians.

Check List Of Countries That Offer Visa-Free Travel To Indians:

Kenya

Earlier Kenya said it will remove visa requirements for international visitors from January 1. The move is expected to boost the country’s crucial tourism sector, offering visitors hassle-free travel to experience wildlife safaris and beach holidays.

Giving details, President William Ruto said, “It is no longer necessary for anyone from any corner of the globe to bear the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya.”

Malaysia

Last month, Malaysia also relaxed visa requirements for Indians. Visitors from India and China can now enter Malaysia without a visa and stay there is up to 30 days. The new guidelines has come into effect from December 1, 2023. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the exemption was subject to top security screening

“Initial screenings will be conducted for all tourists and visitors to Malaysia. Security is a different matter. If there are criminal records or the risk of terrorism, they will not be allowed to enter,” the prime minister said.

Sri Lanka

Prior to this, Sri Lanka announced a visa-free entry initiative for visitors from India and six other countries, including China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. This initiative will remain effective until March 31, 2024

Thailand

In the similar manner, Thailand also started granting 30-day visa-free entry for visitors from India and Taiwan from November 1. The initiative will remain applicable till May 10, 2024.

Vietnam

Vietnam similarly announced that it is planning to implement visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese to enhance tourism. Currently, citizens of certain European countries enjoy visa-free access, while others can obtain e-visas with a 90-day validity and multiple entry options.

