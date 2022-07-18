Living Root Bridges Meghalaya: Meghalaya is a haven of natural beauty and boasts of having one of the clean and pristine environments. There are multiple unexplored destinations in Meghalaya that are worth all your time and travel. One such Meghalayan marvel is the living root bridge found mostly in the southern part of the state. Locally known as ‘jingkieng jri’ in Khasi language, these root bridges are custodians of age old traditions and stories.Also Read - What Is African Swine Fever Detected In Assam, Other Northeastern States | Explained

These root bridges are basically suspension bridges that have been created by the local people living in the nearby village areas. Villagers from the southern slopes of Jaintia and Khasi hills were the ones who were the architects of these bridges. The suspension bridge is made by nurturing aerial roots of Indian rubber tree or ficus elastic. It takes over a decade to grow and are nurtured on the lap of these hills. Constructing these bridges is a knowledge that is bequeathed from one generation to other.

Living root bridges are considered to be the only way people from the nearby villages can cross a river to reach the other side. Some of these bridges are above valley, some over rivers and few are double-deckers as well. There are around 100 known living root bridges that stand testimony to human ingenuity combined with natural heritage.

Importance of Living Root Bridge

Living root bridges form a crucial part in the eco-diversity of the place. These bridges have a vital role to play, as they are habitats of squirrels, promotes growth of moss, supports pollinating insects and so much more. While these might be something we encounter daily, these creatures are an important part of the eco system.

As per a report published by The Guardian, a description on the UNESCO website says, “Grown by indigenous Khasi tribal communities, these structural ecosystems have performed in extreme climatic conditions for centuries, and encapsulate a profound harmony between humans and nature … validating the resilience of an ancient culture, where collective cooperation and reciprocity were the fundamental building blocks of life.

“Each living root structure reveals a distinct ethno-botanical journey rooted in profound culture-nature reciprocity and synthesis. The intergenerational growth process of nurturing a sapling into a robust load-bearing structure in extreme climate and geography reveals exceptional enterprise and skill, suggesting a masterpiece of human creative genius.”

Species like clouded leopards, bark deer can be spotted crossing over the bridges.

The root thus entwined with rubber tree and bamboo, grow over years and become a strong suspension bridge. In this Abode of Clouds, Meghalaya, it is not always easy to construct proper roads owing to the dense jungles, steep slopes and beautiful waterfalls. The abundant natural gems can be thus only experienced in their most authentic selves.

Traversing Living Root Bridge

Walking through the wood around the living root bridge is an experience in itself. While this is one of the most exciting treks, one must have a good fitness level for enjoying it thoroughly.

Traversing the trails of the living root bridges one can find lots of local shops dotted alongside.

After trekking a few miles ahead, one can walk into this beautiful blue lagoon, that will take away all the tiredness.

(All image credits: Ritu Singh)

Plan your trip to these marvelous root bridges and have a tryst with nature yourself!