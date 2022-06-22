Chennai: New in the city and still waiting for the city to grow on you? Chennai does that for sure but in quite a gradual manner. If you are looking for traditional, delicious, home-made food then head to the cultural hub of the city- Mylapore. The neighbourhood is famous for the Kapaleswar temple and surrounding artisanal stalls. The market around the temple houses some of the most popular food stalls as well. There might not be enough space to sit or stand in and around any of these joints but the food is certainly not to be missed. These eateries not only provide inexpensive meal options to students and office-goers but also offer a slice of local street food delight.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check timings and List of Affected Areas

Check Out Some Traditional Food Outlets In Mylapore:

R.S Bhawan on North Mada Street

Drawing several hungry foodies, this miniature food outlet set up only last year sells evening snacks and sweets. Bonda, Bajji, Phulka combos and most popular are the varieties of Polis. With age-old recipes and no compromise on ingredients that are all processed at home, the food joint offers healthy satisfying meal in under Rs. 50. The delicious food is served after 4 PM including the sweets and by 7 p.m., the phulkas and curries roll out, selling hot for dinner. Also Read - Christians Seek New Burial Ground As Cemeteries In Chennai Run Out Of Space

Mami Tiffen Stall

The outlet selling the best Podi Dosa and Sambhar in the area is quite popular among localites. It was started by a son and mother duo, latter known as “Maami” by local people here and hence the name. It is a tiny joint near the Kapaleshwara temple but cannot be missed on Pitchu Pillai Street. It has grown into one of the most popular eateries of Mylapore where hundreds of people walk in to have a hearty meal. They serve all three courses of meals every day. Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 Declared: Here’s How to Check Score on rrbchennai.gov.in

Nila Choru

A busy food joint on RK Mutt road, this food joint offers Idly, Dosai, Pongal, Poori, Kambu Dosai, Thinai Dosai, Ragi Dosai and Puttu. The most mouth-watering dishes and also quite popular her are the onion Rava Dosai and Pongal, served for breakfast. Do try their Mini Tiffin priced only at Rs. 60 and get a complete taste of their menu in a meal.

Jannal Kadai

Probably the only place which gives you the feel of the 70s, this food makeshift food joint can only be found in the books of residents of Mylapore. Located few buildings from Kapaleswar temple, this outlet serves food out of a window and the best practise is to stand and eat. Authentic and soul-satisfying food is the only USP of this place. Specifically famous for their bajjis served at Rs. 25 per plate, they also sell Idly, Dosa, Puri, Bonda at nominal prices.

Unique Koozhu by a Hawker on South Mada Street

Made from a mix of ragi, cholam and kambu, a vendor in the nooks and corners of Mylapore prepares this drink/meal and serves it with chutney and pickle. Traditionally prepared with millets, this drink is served in lunch as an alternative of meals. There are as many versions of this food as there are Tamilian food outlets. This hawker offers this healthy food in only Rs. 25, offered sharp at 6 AM in the morning for people looking for a substantial alternative for breakfast.

Bharati Mess

Another budget eatery, this place offers a hearty and satisfying meal in only Rs. 100. Their chapathi and Tomato Thokku is a must try. The cafeteria-cum-restaurant is themed around the late Tamil poet Bharathiyar and has photos of him inside.

Mylapore being the cultural hub of the city is certainly the best place to hang out, either with friends or for going on a personal exploration spree!