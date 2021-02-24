Due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of India, the Karnataka government has mandated RT-PCR tests which should not be older than 72 hours. This is for passengers travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra. K Sudhakar, the health minister said that this new guideline is applicable to those arriving from flights, buses, trains, personal transport. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 6218 New COVID Cases; Inter-district Travel Banned From Parbhani to Vidarbha | Top Points

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru took to their official Twitter handle to follow the latest travel guidelines. It read, "Passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra please make note of the latest travel guidelines issued by the Government of Karnataka (GOK)."

A circular issued by the Government of Karnataka (GOK) dated February 20 said that passengers arriving from Maharashtra should have a negative RT-PCR report-not older than 72 hours, which will be verified by the airline staff at the time of boarding.

Karnataka Health Minister in a statement cautioned people to follow the protocol and if not the government will have to take stricter measures. As per news agency PTI, he said “Civic sense and responsibility are also important. If we don’t understand it, in the days to come, if the cases increase, you (people) will be responsible for forcing the government to take strict measures. At a few places in Maharashtra, there is lockdown…you decide if such a situation has to come in Karnataka.”

As per the Union Health Ministry, 86.3% of the new coronavirus cases are from five states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Punjab.