Lonar Lake: There are numerous places in India that will make you fall in love with their beauty. There are also many intriguing and mysterious places in the country as well whose stories will make your jaws drop. One such place is the first crater lake in India and that third largest crater formation in the world. Lonar Lake, in Bulandh district of Maharashtra is as old as time. It is a rather wholesome amalgamation of science, history, religion and beauty. As the water body holds both alkaline and saline water, it makes it one of a kind travel spot in the world.Also Read - Do You Know About The Glowing Forest In Maharashtra? A Surreal Beauty To Experience This Season!

The lake sprawls across 113 hectares of land. As published by Weather Channel, one of the studies conducted by Indian Institue of Technology- Bombay revealed that the minerals in the Lonar Lake soil are very similar to those found in the rocks from Moon brought back during the Apollo Program.

#Lonar Lake in Maharashtra, was created by an asteroid in Pleistocene Epoch. It is one of the four known, hyper-velocity, impact craters in basaltic rock anywhere on Earth. Something strange happened within few days here. The water turned into pink. Captured by Landsat 8 of @NASA pic.twitter.com/v9wHj1EYPV — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 24, 2020

Cosmic wonder or mythological play?

There is no surprise that this crater lake has extraterrestrial origins (No, not ET’s UFO)! Some 52,000 years ago or so, a huge asteroid hit the lands in Bulandh district in Maharashtra making it the third largest crater formation in the world. Till date, it is logged as the world’s largest basaltic impact crater.

But, there is another lore that surrounds the Lonar lake. According to mythologies, the lake was formed when Lonasura, a mythical demon was pushed into the netherworld by Lord Vishnu. This demon used to wreak havoc on land that led to its unfortunate fate.

Other places around: Daitya Sudan temple

This geo heritage site is often missed out on by travelers because people restrict themselves to Aurangabad and other places. But there are some really great temples to pay a visit. The famous one is the Daitya Sudan Temple where the presiding deity is Lord Vishnu. Other than that one can also go to Ram Gaya temple and Kamalaja Devi temple to spend a peaceful evening.

For avid wildlife nature enthusiasts, this is a treat for the eye! One can spot and capture shots of splendid migratory birds like baya weavers, red-wattled lapwings, barn owls, and other species like barking deer, gazelle etc.

Trekking, one day trips are also some other things tourists indulge in on a trip to this crater lake.

Cosmic trivia

According to scientists, an asteroid had hit this basaltic rock at a speed of 9000 km per hour.

The mean diameter of the crater is around 3900 ft or 1.2 km.

The oval shape is indicative of the fact that the asteroid hit the area at an angle of 30-40 degrees.

Surprisingly, one will not find a lot of vegetation just surrounding the lake due to its alkaline content.

If in Maharashtra, do not miss out on this unique lake! Jai Maharashtra, indeed.

