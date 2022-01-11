New Delhi: The Heathrow Airport in UK’s London on Tuesday revised its COVID guidelines for international passengers. In an announcement, the Heathrow Airport called for dropping COVID testing for those who are fully vaccinated.Also Read - Horror in the sky: Ice Block Falling From Another Plane Shatters Mid Air Flight's Windscreen

The UK's largest airport said that "swiftly imposed" action during the month of December to tackle the Omicron variant in the run-up to the festive season prompted uncertainty among the travellers who faced additional bills for costly PCR tests.

It added that there was now significant doubt on when demand would return despite the subsequent lifting of UK rules last week governing pre-departure Coronavirus testing for people arriving in the country, according to Sky News, news agency IANS reported.

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled flights during the key holiday month of December, the Heathrow airport said. The Heathrow airport also urged governments to go further to help the wider travel sector gain traction.

The Heathrow airport said that it carried fewer passengers in 2021 than in 2020 when the crisis first took hold – with lockdowns globally forcing it to cut jobs and report a 2 billion pound annual loss.

John Holland-Kaye, Chief Executive Officer at Heathrow Airport, said: “There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes – the aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be reimposed at short notice, a situation which is likely to be years away”, as per the report.

Earlier, the British government said it was lifting the requirement for international travellers, including those flying from India, to self-isolate on arrival in England until receiving a negative PCR test result.