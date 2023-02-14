Home

Long Drive Pe Chal? 8 Exciting Cities To Travel To Via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Good music, nice roads, good company and interesting destinations make up for an idyllic long drive route. With the opening of Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, so many destinations have been connected cutting out the usual travel time. Once the entire road is operational, it will become India’s longest expressway ever! Meanwhile, why not plan an itinerary to hit the road and explore some great travel destinations in India.

Here are a few places explore while on the road!

Delhi

Yeh shehar nahi mehfil hai (It is not just a city, but a celebration)

The old city of city is replete with fun, fiesta and historical gallore. A vintage city with modern ways of life, the national capital has everything for everyone. It is a always some carnival of festival going on in some part Delhi. Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Dilli Haat, amazing eateries, chandni Chowk, Red Fort and the list is endless when it comes to explore the alleys of Delhi.

Mumbai

The city of dreams has a one of a kind traveller aura to its name. From the famous 2 am Marine Drive experience, ferry rides near Gateway of India, Haji Ali, BandStand to spotting celebs anywhere, Mumbai is a breezy, coolsome place that thrives in its own glory

Jaipur, Ajmer

A city that exudes in rich culture, heritage and palatial first is none other than the royal Jaipur. The pink city is replete with places to travel to. A tourist hub, Jaipur offers insight into our royal history and more. A typical traveller’s destination, here one can indulge in some traditional ghoomar, roal meals in Chowki dhani, camel ride and explore the dungeons of the, any first surrounding the city.

Also, Ajmer is also few kilometeres from Jaipur. Amber Fort is a must visit too!

Ahmedabad, Surat

With Modhera sun Temple, Gandhi Ashram and so much more awaits here. Enjoy typical Gujarati food and traditions. Also, one can take a break and bask in the sun in Dumas beach in Surat and later take stroll in the Dutch gardens.

Chittorgarh

Bravery, pride and passion is something that still echoes in the royal alleys of the famous Chittorgarh fort in Rajasthan. Bard sing the tales of bravery of the soldiers and the royal Rajputs who fought for the fort in three most fierce battles. The fort stands in glory and is flocked by tourist all through the year.

The royal and scenic town of Chittorgarh is located about 100 km from the city of lakes, Udaipur. Ranking under the largest forts in India, it is a reminisce of the valour of the unhinged courage of the Rajputana soldiers who held the fort till the last breath during the torment of Alauddin Khilji.

Needless to say, the site of Chittorgarh Fort is believed to be haunted owing to the many lives that were lost here, especially to Jauhar

Udaipur

The city of lakes, Udaipur needs no introductions. From forts to lakes to sandunes, explore the other side of traditional Rajasthan in Udaipur.

Plan your holidays and hit the road for a long and worthy travel exploration!

