One of the great things about living in Mumbai is that you are just a 12-hour driving distance away from Goa. So whenever you are looking for a beach getaway, you can take off to the best that India has to offer. The approximate distance from Mumbai to Goa is 590km. There are 2 routes to drive down from Mumbai to Goa. Route 1: NH-4 Pune – Kolhapur route This route is considered to be the safer route to take when you are with family and kids. You can drive at a steady 100kmph on a straight 4 lane road with dividers. It does have a lot of toll booths but also has fewer ghats and takes less time to travel. Route 2: NH-17 now renumbered as NH 66 Chiplun – Ratnagiri Konkan route While there are lesser toll booths on this Konkan route, the road is winding and adventurous. People with poor ear balance might feel pukish in the journey. The road often gets a bit narrow too. However, this route is more scenic and a delight for adventurous bike riders. You can also hit some other beaches like Vengurla and Ganpatipule on your way if you are okay with a 20-odd km detour. So, in simple words, Route 1 is shorter and more convenient, while Route 2 is more scenic and interesting but longer and a bit adventurous. It’s your call based on what kind of drive you prefer.

Image Source: Google Maps