India is a very religious country and is known to have one of the oldest civilizations in the world. It has a diverse culture, tradition, and heritage. In India, there are various important temples that exist in the country for 1000 years. For the worshippers, these temples are of great significance. Their grandeur and elaborate architecture make them quite fascinating too. Here, we mention some of the famous Indian temples where you must pay a visit. Read on to know about them.

Vaishno Devi Temple

Nestled in Trikuta hills, Vaishno Devi temple is a popular shrine where millions of devotees pay a visit every year. Everyone has to do religious trekking from Katra to reach the temples that lie 13 km away from the place. Goddess Durga is the main deity of the temple and it is believed that only those get the chance to visit the holy place who is called by the Mata herself. Vaishno Devi temple is considered to be among 108 Shakti Peethas present in India.

Kedarnath Temple

Located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath temple is one of the most sacred temples for the Hindus. It is situated at an elevation of 3583 meters on the Garhwal Himalayan Range. It is considered as the most important among 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple witnesses lakhs of devotees every year because of its religious significance. Here, the visitors worship the main deity, Lord Shiva. The temple is surrounded with picturesque natural beauty which is worth capturing.

Sri Venkateswara Temple

Located in Tirupati, Sri Venkateswara temple is popular for its Vishesh Puja, held early in the morning every day. Dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, Sri Venkateswara temple witnesses millions of devotees every year and especially during the months of September and October due to the Brahmostava festival. Sri Venkateswara temple dates back to the 12th century and is one of the wealthiest temples in India.