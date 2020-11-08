Are you living in Mumbai and feel too much occupied by the chaos around you? Do you wish to look for some natural therapeutic opportunities? If yes, you have reached the right place. We agree Mumbai is all about busy bees, chasing dreams, and liveliness, but that can be suffocating at times. In that case, the charming side of the city would be helpful. Though Mumbai cannot give you the feeling of going to a hill station, it can offer you bird watching opportunity amidst lush greenery. Yes, you read that right. This can be one of the best things to do in Mumbai. Here are the two spots in and around Mumbai where bird watching is possible. Also Read - If You're A Bird Watching Enthusiast, Head to Pangot in Uttarakhand

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Established in 1996, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is no less than a natural paradise. It is located in Borivali East and is one of the most peaceful places in Mumbai. The best time to visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park is between October to April. During this time, an array of migratory birds visit the park from various parts of the world. Also, the park has Kanheri Caves where you can see Buddhist sculptures. A waterfall and a lake are also there.

Karnala Bird Sanctuary

Karnala Bird Sanctuary is located outside Mumbai around 10 km from Panvel city. For bird lovers, Karnala Bird Sanctuary is no less than a heaven. It is one of the best places in Maharashtra to be away from urban chaos and get a refreshing break. Greenery, wildlife, birds, and a mild breeze sashaying through the trees are what can provide you the tranquility you were looking for. The Sanctuary also has a fort known as Karnal Fort which was built in the 12th centaury.