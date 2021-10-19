Panaji: This place in Goa is a haven for all the youngsters and fun lovers! If you are in Goa, then you should definitely add this place to your bucket list. Well, ’nuff said. Let’s take you through that much-hyped place in Goa, which is definitely worth a visit. Scroll down.Also Read - Indian Railways Runs Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Nagpur And Pune - Bookings Start Today

Love Feni, a Local Goa Delight? Then THIS Place is a Must-Visit as it is ‘All About Alcohol’

So, here we are talking about India’s first ever museum, which is fully dedicated to alcohol. Yes, that’s right! And what better place than Goa for its launch? It truly has now opened its doors to “spirited” enthusiasts in Goa. (Pun intended.) Also Read - Good News! Jammu And Kashmir Gets First Tourist Village in Udhampur With Homestays

What is Feni?

For those of you who don’t know, Feni is a traditional liquor distilled from the fermented juice of cashew apples. Wondering is it safe to drink? The answer is yes. It is safe to drink as it is free from any kind of organic or artificial flavours. Also Read - IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Special Train: Check Features And More

In fact, even the name “feni” is derived from the Sanskrit word phena which actually means froth. Interesting, right? So, basically when the drink is poured in a glass or is shaken in a bottle, bubbles in it form a light froth – hence, the name.

From the last 400 years, feni has been a significant part of Goa’s food tradition and rich heritage. Unlike other drinks, feni doesn’t give you a hangover. So, have you ever tried this?

All You Need to Know

The museum, called “All About Alcohol” is set up by local businessman, Nandan Kudchadkar, in Candolim village of North Goa.

Speaking to ANI, Kudchadkar, who is a collector of antiques, said the idea behind the museum was to make the world aware of Goa’s rich heritage, especially the story of feni, the strong local drink.

“When I thought of creating a concept like this, the first thought that came into my mind was whether there is an alcohol museum in the world. There is absolutely no place where you can see the kind of stuff pertaining to alcohol anywhere in the world. If you go to Scotland, they are very happy about their waters, about their drinks etc. Similarly, in Russia, the people feel happy to showcase the drinks they have,” he said.

“When we come to India, we project alcohol differently. Following my instincts, I decided to set up India’s first museum dedicated to alcohol here,” he said.

Why to Visit The Museum?

Well, this one-of-a-kind museum houses hundreds of artefacts linked to feni, including large, traditional glass vats in which the local cashew-based alcohol was stored centuries ago. Interesting, right?

Speaking on this, Armando Duarte, CEO, Alcohol Museum said, “One of our prominent drinks is Kaju Feni alcohol that is put on display here. This drink is fermented naturally. For Goans, the consumption of alcohol was a symbol of hospitality.”

Dr Malhotra, a tourist for Maharashtra who visited this place, told ANI, “The amount of information preserved here is amazing. I am dazed and awestruck with the place. The amount of information, they have kept here for visitors to see is super amazing.”

So, when are you planning to visit this place?