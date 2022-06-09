Destinations in South India: Incredible India offers much to explore and discover anew. The range of temperatures and weather conditions along the stretch of the country varies on a huge magnitude and it is never the right time to travel anywhere. Hence, any time is the RIGHT and PERFECT time to go and travel throughout the country, cross bridges and break boundaries. Similarly, South India is the best region to visit during the monsoons, with lush green tea gardens, verdant flora of the hills and gushing waters in rivers, there is a lot to discover.Also Read - 'Padharo Mhare Des': A Complete Itinerary To Spend 48-Hour In Udaipur

Here is a list of places to visit in South India this Monsoon:

1. Araku Valley, Vishakhapatnam

Araku Valley is located in Vishakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh surrounded by the magnificent Eastern Ghats. The valley is known for its exquisite biodiversity and features lush green tea and coffee plantations. However, perfect for activities like trekking, caving, and sightseeing, weather in Araku Valley is pleasant and the best time to visit this paradise is the monsoons to witness the vibrant flora and fauna. The best attractions are the Chaparai Waterfalls and Borra Caves.

2. Jog Falls, Karnataka

Jog Falls are located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka. Four cascades, known as Raja, Rani, Rover and Rocket merge to form the huge waterfall on the Sharavathi River. Jog Falls are unique as the water does not stream down the rocks in a tiered fashion; it thunders down the slope losing contact with the rocks, making it the tallest un-tiered waterfall in India. The beauty of the waterfalls is enhanced by the lush green surroundings, which provide a scenic backdrop. Visitors can hike to the base of the falls and take a plunge in the water.

3. Lakshadweep Islands

Lakshadweep literally means ‘a hundred thousand islands’ in Malayalam, the local language. The tiniest Union Territory has 12 atolls, 3 reefs and 5 submerged banks. Best known among tourists for its range of water sports – Scuba diving, Kayaking, Canoeing: Lakshadweep Islands have a lot of fun water activities to offer. You can explore the coral reefs at Agatti islands under deep sea while scuba diving. Adventure enthusiasts can go kayaking, and most hotels offer kayaks for free. If you enjoy fishing, you can do so at the lagoons in Lakshadweep. Some hotels even arrange night trips to these lagoons, where the fishing rods are attached with flashlights.

4. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is a hill station situated 120 km away from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The name “Kodaikanal” translates to “The Gift Of The Forest” in Tamil. Extremely popular as “The Princess of Hill Stations”, especially with honeymooners, Kodaikanal has some amazing places to visit like the Guna caves and the Dolphin’s Nose. Coaker’s walk is a great place to catch some stunning mountain views. It is also a delight for campers and trekkers on account of its marvelous trails and scenery. The unique star-shaped, man-made Kodai lake is one of best attractions here. The outflow from the Kodai Lake results in a 180-feet-high waterfall called the Silver Cascade, another popular spot.

5. Ponmudi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

With almost similar temperature throughout the year and a-three-hour drive from the Thiruvananthapuram city, the village houses vibrant flora and fauna including mountain flowers, wild orchids and exotic butterflies. The most mesmerizing view on the way to the valley is the breath-taking Kallar River, which flows parallel to the road in the opposite direction, with the picturesque Meenmutty Waterfalls only a little distance ahead. A large number of cottages and resorts have come up in the area. The tree house view tower is another great place to visit. Trekking to Varayadumotta, the most popular trekking trail in Ponmudi offers the panoramic view of the hills along with the Nilgiri Tahrs. Considered as one of the toughest in Trivandrum, it is an 18 km trek.

6. Allapuzha, Kerala

Situated on the south-western coast of India, Alappuzha or Alleppey, is gifted with immense natural beauty. The mainstay of Kerala’s tourism, Alappuzha’s backwaters, with the spectacular view of water-channels covered with sea-weed and flowers, are best explored by magnificent house-boats. Also, Alleppey amuses travelers with its enthralling adventure sports. One of the most recognized sport practiced here is the snake boat festival held in the month of August. One could also catch the practice sessions that begin months earlier. Another exclusive attraction in Alleppey is the market of Floating Triveni. This market floats on water and the boat sells everything from rice, vegetables, and refrigerators to television at pocket-friendly prices. The main market of this town is also known for its unusually styled South Indian jewelry, small trinkets, handicrafts, and artifacts.

Without wasting any time, plan your monsoon trip to these places and rejoice in the sublime beauty, culture and heritage of marvelous India!