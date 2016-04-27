Scuba diving is perhaps the most amusing water sport of all time, offering us a way to explore the underwater life of species. India is home to many amazing scuba diving sites and if you are planning a trip to one of these places you must definitely visit their diving locations too. So, if you are looking for a whole new experience filled with fun and thrill, you better start making plans to visit these destinations.

The deep clean water and beautiful marine life make Andaman and Nicobar Islands one of the most fascinating destinations for scuba diving in India. These islands offer many diving sites that have a terrific variety of marine animals such as Scorpion fish, Octopus, Angler fish, Sharks and Coral reefs as well.

Dive sites:

The Wall ( Havelock Island)

Cinque Island ( Port Blair)

Fish Rock (Passage island)

Cost: Rs 5,000 – 10,000

ALSO READ 5 resorts in the Andamans that will make your stay memorable

If you think Goa is all about the beaches, clubs, shacks and alcohol, think again! There are a number of diving sites present in Goa that you must visit for sure to unearth the underwater treasure of Goa. The water bodies in Goa may not be the most ideal to dive in but they are pleasant enough.

Dive sites:

Uma Guva Reef

Shelter Cove

Locker of Davy Jones

The Jetty

Cost: 5,000 – 8,000

ALSO READ Watch this video of Scuba diving in Andaman and Nicobar

3. Lakshadweep Islands

A group of 36 islands collectively known as the Lakshadweep Islands located 240 metres off the Malabar coast. Blessed with crystal clear water, coral sand, coral reefs and rich marine species, the Lakshadweep Islands must definitely be on your list of places to scuba dive.

Dive sites:

Aggati Island

Bangarram Island

Cost: 4,000 – 7,000

Pondicherry, known for its French architecture and history is ideally the place to attain self-enlightenment and peace. The town offers a mix of modern heritage and spiritual culture. Pondicherry is also home to many diving sites with the presence of Corals, Lion fish, King fish, Moray eels, Eagle and Manta rays, Parrot fish, Sea snakes, and Tiger fish.

Dive sites:

Cool Shark Reef

Temple Reef

The Hole

4 Corners

Cost: 6,500 – 8,000

ALSO READ 6 adventure sports that every adrenaline junkie must try in India

Coastal Karnataka is blessed with valleys, verdant forests, fresh backwaters and clear tropical waters. The diving sites here are home to the great diversity of fish life common to the Arabian sea and Goa. Whales, Turtles, Stingrays, Cobias and Stone fish can easily be spotted here.

Dive sites:

Netrani Island

Cost: 5,500 – 7,000