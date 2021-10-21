New Delhi: In a bid to promote religious tourism in India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching a special “Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra” train today. The special IRCTC train might start its operation from the Prayagraj Sangam station in Uttar Pradesh On October 21, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.Also Read - Travellers Take Note: Kerala Braces For More Rain. Details Inside

Here’s All You Need to Know

This one-of-a-kind initiative by IRCTC will facilitate travel to four Jyotirlinga temples in India including Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar.

As per the report, the special train will start from Prayagraj, however, pilgrims can board the train at several stations throughout the route – including Prayag, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior, and Jhansi.

Some Other Routes

Further, the Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train will also take passengers to Dwarkadhish Mandir in Dwarka, the Bhent Dwarka Mandir, the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and the Statue of Unity in Baroda. Additionally, the special train will also have a stoppage at Udaipur, Rajasthan wherein passengers would be taken to visit the City Palace, Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the Maharana Pratap Memorial, the report mentioned.

What’s The Cost?

Well, since the train will not just take the passengers two the four Lord Shiva’s temples but will also take it to Gujarat and Udaipur, the package has been priced at INR 10,395. It will be a package of 10 nights and 11 days. Not a bad deal, right?

What All is Included?

Passengers would be provided 3-time pure vegetarian meals throughout the journey. Moreover, the facility of a local bus for sightseeing and accommodation in dharamshalas will also be included in the IRCTC’s package. Sounds interesting, right?