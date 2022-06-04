Pune’s Hemp Cafeteria: Marijuana is illegal in India, as we are all aware. However, did this prevent a Pune cafe from providing Bhang ka Sandwiches or Hemp Coffee? Nope. It isn’t even against the law. The Hemp Cafeteria, in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth neighborhood, provides clients with the greatest hemp-curated food and drink options. At the age of 30, Amruta Shitole, the young owner of The Hemp Cafe, opened Ganja Cafe in Pune. For the past four years, she has been selling cannabis-based food products.

Pune’s cafe serves cannabis-based food items legally:

According to Amrita, Bhang has established medical benefits. Hemp’s therapeutic virtues have long been known, and the stigma surrounding marijuana’s use for getting high ignores its other essential purposes. Ms. Shitole told News18, “Bhang or hemp has unbelievable health advantages and from my personal experience, I realised the benefits of this medicinal plant,”

“We use seeds of cannabis and not leaves. Most of us have misconceptions about hemp. We consider Bhang as just one of the traditional addictive used only to get high. We often call it marijuana, which is a narcotic. Although marijuana and hemp are names for cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in them is different from each other, ” she added.

Amrita Shitole is also planning to file a petition in Maharashtra to make hemp legal in the state, she told News18. In comparison to other cash crops, the plant uses significantly less water and improves soil fertility. In order to be used as a therapeutic or edible product, legal hemp must contain a certain amount of THC, which is 0.3 percent. Uttarakhand is the only state in India where it is permissible to use this.

