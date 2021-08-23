Lucknow: Good news for the international travellers. The Lucknow airport now has an instant Covid RT-PCR facility that will allow passengers boarding for international flights at Lucknow airport to avail the facility of on-the-spot RT-PCR test.Also Read - Updated Covid Guidelines: Air India Shares State-Wise Travel Rules For Domestic Passengers. Check Full List

As per the report in ToI, the airport officials have installed 30 real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Due to Muharram in These Cities | Full List Here

International Travel: Lucknow Airport Gets Instant RT-PCR Facility

Reportedly, owing to the current Covid situation, the airlines have made it mandatory for passengers to produce the RT-PCR test report at the airport before boarding international flights. Hence, in a bid to facilitate smooth travel of the people, booths have been set up at the Lucknow airport to collect samples of those arriving from international destinations. Also Read - Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Vows To Build 'New UP' In Open Letter

Referring to this, Chief Airport Officer SC Hota, according to ToI, stated that around 30 rapid RT-PCR test boots have been installed at Terminal 1 of Lucknow Airport, which will help passengers to get their instant test reports at ease.

Elaborating more on this, Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Agrawal urged people to strictly adhere to the COVID protocols, and mentioned that nearly 50 percent of the population is inoculated with at least one dose, whereas a large number of people have developed natural antibodies against Covid19.

With the fear and chaos around third wave of Covid19, it is only imperative for all of us to follow Covid-related rules and protocols strictly which mainly include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitizing our hands at frequent intervals.