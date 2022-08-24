How To Spend 24 Hours In Lucknow: The city of Nawabs and kebabs has long been defined by its rich cultural heritage and historical vibrancy. The city breathes tehzeeb and displays an aura of self respect while upholding the spirit of mehman-nawaazi. The rise and fall of empires over the centuries has given the city a unique mix of tradition and modernity. The ancient monuments stand in might as if to compensate the heights of modern shopping complexes. Lucknow offers an experience with needs to be cherished in every single moment of your stay there while relishing a sweet concoction of tastes, aromas, visuals and much more. Never, even for once, would you feel lack of colour in this city. The city if full of life, which thrives in every nook and corner. Muskuraiye, aap lucknow mein hai!Also Read - 24 Years After Padma Shri Awardee's Death, Lucknow Hospital Asked to Pay Rs 39 Lakh Compensation

Here’s How You Can Spend 24 Hours In Lucknow:

Breakfast: Kulcha Nihari At Raheem Hotel

Start your day with breakfast in Old Lucknow at two-centuries-old Raheem hotel that has been serving its delicious meat since 1890. Being one of the most famous culinary landmarks in the city, this could be the best place to start your day. The stew made with buffalo or goat meat, cooked through the night with spices and served with kulcha in the morning is how you treat yourself with a hearty, scrumptious breakfast. Sample a portion of paaya with sheermal which will ensure you need nothing else all day.

Explore The Vibrant History At Bada Imambara

Following the hearty meal at Raheem's, make a visit to the most important place of the city: Bara Imambara.

Bara Imambara, a historical edifice that began its story in 1784, comprises a mosque, a labyrinth and echoes of Awadhi within its domain. The structure was built during a famine, in order to generate employment. Its central hall is said to be the largest vaulted chamber in the world. Also, did you know the roof of Imambara is made up from the rice husk which makes this a unique building? No cement or pillars support the structure and it is fairly easy to immerse yourself and marvel at the structure. It is now used by Shia Muslims for the purpose of Azadari although it is accessible to all. There are eight surrounding chambers built to different roof heights, permitting the space above these to be reconstructed as a three-dimensional labyrinth with passages interconnecting with each other through 489 identical doorways. This part of the building is called Bhool-Bhulaiya.

Behold The Beauty Of Rumi Darwaza

It will take around 2-3 hours to explore the complex. After that, you can admire the beauty of Rumi Darwaza, located at a stone’s throw away. The intricacies of Rumi Darwaza or Rumi Gate, are simply not noticeable with just a glance. One has to behold the beauty of this monument which works stands like a portal, diving the old and the new. The 6-feet-high Darwaza was built by the 4th nawab of Lucknow, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula and it is believed to be similar to a gate in Istanbul called Bab-iHümayun. So, interestingly, this is also sometimes referred to as the Turkish Gate. It has become the de-facto symbol of the city of Lucknow.

Gorge On Galawati Kebabs At Tundey Kebabi In The Evening

After a long walk exploring the history and heritage of the city, it is time to gorge down on the delicate Tundey Kebabs in Chowk. The famous ‘Galouti kebabs’ which have become synonymous with the name of the seller ‘Tundey’ are the food-representatives of the city. The melt-in-your-mouth kebabs were made centuries ago for a toothless Nawab and continue to allure diners even today. Besides the galawati kabab, there are many kormas and curries on the menu. The all time favourites include ulte tawe ke parathe, mutton korma and mutton biryani.

Go On A Shopping Spree At Hazratganj

Now is the time to head towards the new Lucknow, the contemporary side of the city. Hazratganj, probably the most famous shopping complex and the heart of the city. Modeled after the Queen Street in London by the British, the place got its makeover in 2010 that more or less gave it its present look. Janpath market here is the best for Chikankari and Itar shopping. The place is a hub of handicrafts. If you are an avid reader, you might want to stop by at Ram Advani bookstore, with its unique seating arrangement right in the middle of the store, surrounded by books is a paradise for bookworms. For light snacks, you can visit Royal Café for a sumptuous basket chat which is a roller coaster ride of tastes, or JJ Bakers to satiate your sweet tooth.

Dinner At Dastarkhwan, Lal Bagh

For dinner, head straight to Dastarkhwan at Lal Bagh, which is the best place to sample authentic Mughlai fare from Awadh. From lip-smacking galawat kebab and mutton rogan josh to chicken biryani and shami kabab, this restaurant is a non-vegetarian’s delight. However, the star of its mouthwatering menu is undoubtedly the boti kebab – small pieces of boneless mutton slow-cooked in a thick gravy.

With this, its time to head back to your accommodation. The city has much more to offer, with some surprises stored in the inner nooks and corner of the city, with the sheer resolution to make you smile, no matter how many times you visit.