Lucknow Tourist Places: What do you get when you combine stunning architectural design with mystical spirituality and a fascinating past? The Bara Imambara is a large religious structure in Lucknow, the City of Nawabs, that dates back to the 18th century. One of the most breathtaking historical sites in Lucknow, the monument features spectacular Mughal-style architecture.Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Varanasi Court to Resume Hearing on Case Today; Here's What We Know So Far

Bara Imambara in Lucknow’s Impressive Maze and Celebrated Architecture

One of the most well-known buildings in the city is the Lucknow Bara Imambara. The impressive maze on the upper floor of the monument, known locally as Bhool Bhulaiya, is the main draw of the Imambara. There are supposedly 1024 ways to enter the maze but only two methods to exit it. Bara Imambara is also a celebrated example of Mughal architecture and is hailed as the largest edifice in the world to be supported by no beams. Also Read - World Biryani Day: Top 5 Variety Handpicked, Forgive My Personal Bias

Also Read - India Records Over 18,000 Fresh Daily COVID Infections, 39 Deaths; Active Cases Cross 1 Lakh First Time Since Feb

Lucknow Travel News: Bara Imambara’s Price, Timings, Locations and Other Details

Timings: 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Entry Fee: Adults – INR 50, Children – INR 25, Foreigners – INR 500

Location: Husainabad Trust Road, Machchhi Bhavan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s most stunning heritage site in Lucknow-Bara Imambara is unquestionably connected to a number of intriguing stories, according to Tour My India. One of them claimed that while noblemen and other members of the privileged class destroyed anything constructed at night, common people laboured throughout the day to build up its foundation. This was done in an effort to make the job endure as long as possible—or at the very least, as long as the famine persisted.

Keep in mind the following things:

Carry your water bottles

No digital cameras allowed

No backpacks are allowed inside

Videography is prohibited inside

Bara Imambara is a must-visit for history and architecture buffs! What do you think?