Luxury Trains In India: The magnificent luxury trains in India, which glide majestically through the main tourist routes of India and go across lovely plains and to exotic locations, are a draw for the wealthy domestically and internationally. The imperial railway network has to be the most elite yet one of the most historically rich experiences of all time, with 5-star accommodations and only excellent services on board.

These trains allow passengers to see some of India's most well-known tourist locations while travelling in incomparable comfort. Take one of these luxurious rail journeys to discover India in ways that aren't otherwise feasible.

1. Palace on Wheels

1. Palace on Wheels

The first luxury train in India, known as Palace on Wheels, began service on January 26, 1982. One of India’s finest luxury trains for royalty, in fact. It is much like a palace on wheels that evokes the relic of the past of rulers and their royal palaces with its opulent cabins, gorgeous wallpaper, friendly hospitality, and artistically presented local goods and artwork.

Route: Delhi – Jaipur – Sawai Madhopur – Chittorgarh – Udaipur – Jaisalmer – Jodhpur – Bharatpur – Agra – Delhi

2. Maharaja Express

The Maharajas’ Express has revolutionized the luxury travel experience by giving passengers the chance to see legendary locations and get a taste of Incredible India’s rich cultural heritage. This train ride will leave you with wonderful memories to be treasured. Maharaja’s Express, India’s most extravagant and opulent train in its class, demands respect and at least one ride in a lifetime.

Routes:

The Heritage of India: Mumbai – Ajanta – Udaipur – Jodhpur – Bikaner – Jaipur – Ranthambore – Agra – Delhi

Gems of India: Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Delhi

The Indian Panorama: Delhi – Jaipur – Ranthambore – Fatehpur – Sikri – Agra – Gwalior – Orchha – Khajuraho – Varanasi – Lucknow – Delhi

Indian Splendour: Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Bikaner – Jodhpur – Udaipur – Balasinor – Mumbai

Treasures of India: Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Delhi

3. Deccan Odyssey

Deccan Odyssey is a 5-star hotel on wheels that takes you to some amazing locations in India. It was inspired by the modes of transportation used by monarchs and emperors during various royal times of ancient India. Its imperial service for passengers, palace-like cabin décor, multi-cuisine dining, lounges, a conference car, an onboard spa, and other cutting-edge amenities put it among the top luxury trains in India and the entire globe.

Routes:

Maharashtra Splendor: Mumbai – Nasik – Ellora Cave – Ajanta Caves – Kolhapur – Goa – Ratnagiri – Mumbai

Indian Odyssey: Delhi – Sawai Madhopur – Agra – Jaipur – Udaipur – Vadodara – Ellora Caves – Mumbai

Hidden Treasures of Gujarat: Mumbai – Vadodara – Palitana – Sasan Gir – Somnath – Little Rann of Kutch – Modhera – Patan – Nashik – Mumbai

Indian Sojourn: Mumbai – Vadodara – Udaipur – Jodhpur – Agra – Sawai Madhopur – Jaipur – Delhi

Jewels of the Deccan: Mumbai – Bijapur – Aihole – Pattadakal – Hampi – Hyderabad – Ellora Caves – Ajanta Caves – Mumbai

Maharashtra Wild Trail: Mumbai – Aurangabad – Ramtek – Tadoba – Ajanta – Nashik – Mumbai

4. Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

A luxurious train in India created especially for a thorough tour of the culturally rich Rajasthan is called Royal Rajasthan on Wheels. Every non-residential coach, including the two restaurant coaches, the spa coach, and the souvenir coach and is narratively designed with the visual appeal of no less than nobility in mind. The interiors of this luxury train in India have been decked in the style of Rajasthani royal palaces.

Routes: Delhi – Jaipur – Ranthambore – Chittorgarh – Udaipur – Jaisalmer – Jodhpur – Agra – Delhi

5. Golden Chariot

The Golden Chariot is an effort to draw connections between some of the significant events that have formed South India’s history over many centuries. It’s fascinating to see the exquisite interior design inspired by South Indian architecture. The train includes bars, restaurants serving a range of cuisines, a mini-gym, an Ayurveda spa, and other 5-star amenities for luxury trains in addition to air-conditioned cabins with regal furnishings.

Routes:

Pride of the South: Bangalore – Kabini – Mysore – Hassan – Hampi – Badami – Goa – Bangalore

Southern Splendour: Bangalore – Chennai – Mahabalipuram – Pondicherry – Thanjavur – Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram – Alleppey – Kochi – Bangalore

Experience the luxury on go!