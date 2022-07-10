Maasai Mara: Karan Johar questioned Alia Bhatt about the moment Ranbir proposed to her during the chat. It was in Maasai Mara, where the two had gone on vacation, that Ranbir felt at ease to propose to Alia. The Masai Mara, where they both feel a great connection, is where he simply carried the ring, and he did it in the most wonderful location. Masaai Mara in Kenya is one of the most breathtakingly stunning places on earth. Additionally, it is one of the most significant animal conservation hubs in Africa.Also Read - Masai Mara, Kenya: On the Edge of the 'Unending Plain'

Without giving away too much, she told that Ranbir and his preparation really blew her mind because she was not expecting it. The couple wasn't even bringing it up because the pandemic delayed their marriage plans. Alia revealed that Ranbir was carrying the ring and he did it in the most amazing place — Masai Mara. A broad variety of gorgeous wildlife is encircled by the canopy of green trees. As the landscape curves into escarpments, majestic mountains, and deep valleys, the green of the trees rapidly vanishes and scutters.

Take a hot air balloon ride over the Masai Mara and then indulge in a celebratory champagne breakfast. A flight in a hot air balloon will give you a scenic view of the reserve as it soars through the sky. The scene is a broad expanse of green with animals scurrying and running across it. When the hot air balloon takes off in the morning, you'll have a front-row seat for an amazing sunrise.

Masai Mara is renowned for its incredible natural diversity of animals and is also a prominent Kenya Safari spot in East Africa, giving tourists many reasons to visit this animal paradise. There is always something to view, from the elephants and giraffes to cheetahs racing through the plains and the lion’s thunderous roar.

Perhaps now is the ideal moment to plan your own proposal if Alia and Ranbir’s story has inspired you.

Best time to visit Masai Mara, Kenya

The Great Migration is the season that most wildlife enthusiasts choose to visit the Masai Mara. Typically, it takes place from July until October. Additionally, the season is drier and there is less foliage, which makes it much simpler to see species. Another excellent time to see lions is from January to March. In Masai Mara, April is when the first significant rainstorms arrive, covering the area in tones of emerald, gold, and other beautiful colours.

Masai Mara has long been hailed as Africa’s top spot for jungle safaris and animal watching. Along with its renowned wildlife, the national park is home to breathtaking scenery, a Masai community that continues to thrive in the midst of centuries-old culture, the most romantic and charming safari lodges, and unmatched experiences that make up a complete visit to Kenya.

Alia Bhatt definitely left everyone in awe with her proposal tale. There are numerous places in Africa that are gorgeous for those who want to take surprise their partners.