Bhopal: India is a treasure trove of heritage and history of which some is known whilst a lot is still under the garbs. Recently, The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed exploration of caves, temples, vestiges of Buddhist structures in Bandhavgargh reserve forest in Madhya Pradesh. Nearly, after, 85 years the authorities are digging deep and documenting lost treasures in India.

Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy tweeted about this intriguing exploration in Madhya Pradesh.

In Bandhavgarh Forest Reserve, remarkable archaeological remains are unravelled by @ASIGoI. 26 temples, 26 caves, 2 monasteries, 2 votive stupas, 24 inscriptions, 46 sculptures, other scattered remains & 19 water structure are recorded. The Varah here is one of the largest. pic.twitter.com/laA7ym56R5 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 28, 2022

According to a report by Times Travel, the exploration involved numerous sites from temples to stupas to scriptures. Over 26 temples, 26 caves, 2 stupas, 46 scultures, 19 water structures, 2 monastries were documented. During this hunt, rare Chaitya-shaped doors, coinsalso surfaced opening a new window into history.

BANDHAVGARGH EXPLORATION UNVEILS NEW PAGE IN HISTORY

Reportedly, this Intriguing exploration in the Bandhavgargh reserved forest has brought to light history of various ancient time periods. The reigns of Bhimsena, Maharaja Pothasiri, Maharaja Bhattadave came forward while the scriptures found, when deciphered, epmhasied names of places like Kaushami, Mathura, Parvata, Sapatanaairikaa, Vejabhadra.

These new revelation might lead to mire unknown facts abouT these civilizations. Ruins from Gupta period like door jams, temples, remains of Kaluchuri period also surfaced.