Madhya Pradesh's Only Hill Station Pachmarhi: Madhya Pradesh is known as the Heart of India because it is located in the centre of the country and spreads splendor throughout the country. It is one of the few states in India that is surrounded by states on all sides. The state capital of Bhopal is a lovely state with a diverse range of hill stations, trekking destinations, and wildlife reserves. For those looking for a break and a unique travel experience, the hill station in Madhya Pradesh, Pachmarhi, known as the 'Queen of the Satpura Ranges,' is a perfect weekend escape. The picturesque hill station of Pachmarhi provides excellent weather in the summer and is open all year. The months of October through June are the most popular for travellers to visit.

Pachmarhi's stunning setting in the green valley of the Satpura Range's unique cave shelters, calm waterfalls, and abundant wildlife are just a few of the reasons to visit. During the monsoon, when the refreshing sprinkle of water transforms the lush green landscapes of Pachmarhi even better, the amazing surroundings of this highland getaway become even more lovely. This gorgeous hilltop, which is often referred to as Madhya Pradesh's most verdant location, provides guests with extremely tranquil settings and allows them to appreciate its magnificence.

Some of the famous places to visit in Pachmarhi include:

Satpura National Park was named after a range of hills in central India's highlands

You can't help but be impressed by Bee Fall

The view from the top of Dhupgarh is breathtaking

Handi Khoh is a 300-foot-tall high cliff that forms the country's most beautiful ravine

The ancient Shiva shrine on Mahadeo Hill is well-known.

A magnificent garden has been built around five rock-cut temples known as Pandav Caves.

. Stone sculptures like Sheshnag, a snake with a hundred heads can be found in the Jata Shankar cave.

Dangling roots and rising tree branches adorn the hill station, providing the ideal habitat for a variety of flora and fauna in the area. It is supposed to be the residence of the Pandavas during their exile, which has mythological significance in Indian history. The Pandav Caves are cited as supporting evidence for the concept. Pachmarhi tourist attractions include several caves, waterfalls, hilltops, temples, and wildlife reserves, all of which combine into a fantastic itinerary for exploring this charming Madhya Pradesh hill station.

What are you waiting for? Plan your perfect weekend getaway to Pachmarhi NOW!