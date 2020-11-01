Good news for pilgrims! The Uttarakhand Government is likely to launch hovercrafts and ferry boats in order to facilitate pilgrims and tourists at Haridwar for the next year’s Mahakumbh. As per reports, the hovercrafts will be able to transport around 100 to 125 people in one go. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Shutdown Extended Till Nov 30; Schools For Classes 9-12 Can Resume From Nov 16 | Details Here

The Kumbh Mela administration has given a presentation in Delhi to the shipping ministry. “We have sent a proposal to the ministry and as soon as the permission is granted, we will start working on it,” Deepak Rawat, Kumbh Mela officer-in-charge as reported by The New Indian Express, “Our aim is to provide a good, unparalleled experience to Mahakumbh pilgrims.” Also Read - Natural Antioxidants Can Keep Your Heart Healthy During Winters, COVID-19

The authorities are planning to elevate the religious congregation at a global level. Deepak further said that they are awaiting permission and are expecting that the Ganga waterway will become an added attraction. They are optimistic that by deploying hovercrafts and ferry boats which also ease traffic condition on the highway and inner roads. Also Read - Planning a Trip to Rann of Kutch? Here's When Tent City is Opening For Tourists in Diwali Time

The authorities of Kumbh Mela will reportedly divide the Ganga Ghats into colour-coded zones and in 23 sectors in order to ensure the safety of visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also effective management of large-scale events.

The authorities are taking serious COVID-19 protocols. The state government will set up a 1,000-bed COVID care centre with 493 doctors on duty. That’s not all, ambulances will also be available outside every spot for any kind of medical emergency.

Explaining more about measures which will be taken during the occasion, Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General of Kumbh Force said that pilgrims will be apprised about red, yellow and green ghats, which will help avoid congestion at one particular ghat, as reported by Times of India.

Reportedly, around 12 crore pilgrims will participate in the Mahakumbh will go on for a month.