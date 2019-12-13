Ever dreamt of experiencing how exactly royalty feels like? We know most you must have. Living the life king size is something almost everyone wants. But a few really get to do that. But what if we tell you that your dream can turn into a reality if you want? Excited? Then head towards Jaipur, the Pink City.

Jaipur and royalty are synonymous with each other. The city has an array of popular magnificent palaces and has a rich historical significance. And, one of the most important architectures in Jaipur is The City Palace, which was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. Situated in the center of the city, The City Palace is around 300 years old. Home to Jaipur’s Royal Family, The City Palace is currently headed by the king Padmanabha Singh.

He recently made the suite room of The City Palace, ‘GUDLIYA SUIT’ opened for a stay on Airbnb. He did that to support the women’s empowerment initiatives by Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. Notably, the suit of the iconic building has all the latest amenities. Located within one of the private sections of The City Palace, Gudliya Suite can be accessed by the guests. Notably, it was earlier only open for the royal guests.

His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh was recently quoted saying, “I am thrilled that my family and I are partnering with Airbnb to bring the splendour of Rajasthan to life for travelers from around the world. My own travels with Airbnb has made me feel very welcome in new cities and cultures, and I am happy that the experience of quintessential Indian hospitality will be shared with others.”

Inside the suite, you can have a true experience of royalty. Recently, Airbnb launched a video in which the His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh can be seen welcoming the guests who booked the suite for a comfortable stay through Airbnb. The video has captured the essence of the royal city of Jaipur and the traditions of the royal family.