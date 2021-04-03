10 Offbeat Destinations Near Mumbai For A Fun-Filled Weekend Getaway

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, glamour, parties, and all that jazz, if you look closely there are a bunch of exciting places that are still quite hidden from the public eye near Mumbai. Home to tranquil beaches, immense greenery, rich cultural heritage and less-explored stunning waterfalls, Maharashtra offers some of the best places to visit. If you are looking for places to go to on your weekend getaways, then we have compiled a list of offbeat places near Mumbai which you can visit to have a sublime experience. Also Read - Maharashtra: Schools in Palghar to Stay Shut From April 5 Till Further Notice, Says Order by District Collector

Check them out here

Tamhini Ghat

If a bike trip is what you are looking for, then you will love Tamhini Ghat. The road trip will take you through the Western Ghats, past several waterfalls, along dam reservoirs, over green valleys. Sounds interesting right? Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 47,827 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, CM Thackeray Says Strict Restrictions Will Be Issued Soon

Distance from Mumbai: 140 km

Driving Time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Things to Do: Visit Mulshi Dam, camping, nature walks, birdwatching & more Also Read - Centre Calls COVID Situation In 11 States/UTs 'Matter of Serious Concern', Urges Authorities To Take Appropriate Action

Morachi Chincholi

A small eco-village, around 60 km from Pune, Morachi Chincholi is perfect for a one-day trip near Mumbai. Home to a beautiful peacock sanctuary, it is your perfect escape into tranquillity, as only very less people know about this hidden gem. Other than peacocks, the place also houses babblers, robins, woodpeckers and parakeets among others.

Distance from Mumbai: 180 km

Driving Time: 3 hours 45 minutes

Things to Do: Birdwatching, nature tours, photography

Velas

This one is a crowd-free seaside hamlet in Maharashtra that is perfect for a weekend getaway. Velas lies across the mouth of the Savitri River from Harihareshwar and is popular for its turtle festival. Olive Ridley sea turtles come ashore from the Arabian Sea to lay eggs, which they bury in the sand, before again disappearing in the ocean.

Distance from Mumbai: 215 km

Driving Time: 5 hours 10 minutes

Things to Do: Turtle watching, beach fun & photography

Tapola

Touted as mini Kashmir, Tapola should definitely be in your list. Located on the shores of Shivsagar, formed by damming the Koyna River, Tapola is an idyllic place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can also visit the farms around the place and pick up fresh produce.

Distance from Mumbai: 250 km

Driving Time: 6 hours

Things to Do: Water scooter and motorboat rides, swimming, kayaking, trip to the farms

Amba Ghat

If some peaceful time is what you are looking for, then Amba Ghat is the place to be. It is essentially a mountain pass perfect for a long drive near Mumbai. Interestingly, the place lies within Sahyadri Tiger Reserve and Bison Wildlife Sanctuary, so you are likely to see regional wildlife, including the Bengal tiger and the massive gaur (Indian bison).

Distance from Mumbai: 405 km

Driving Time: 7 hours 25 minutes

Things to Do: Hiking, wildlife spotting, paragliding, visit to Vishalgad Fort and Pawankhind

Jawhar

Nestled in the Western Ghats, this little town called Jawhar can be toured for an escape into the lap of nature and ancient culture. This picturesque place is home to the Warli people, who are known for their Warli paintings. Apart from seeing tribal art, you can also visit the historical Jaivilas Palace.

Distance from Mumbai: 120 km

Driving Time: 3 hours

Places to See: Jaivilas Palace, Sunset Point, Dahbosa and Kalmandvi waterfalls

Bhandardara

For refreshing waterfalls near Mumbai, Bhandardara is the place to be. Along with the water gushing from high peaks, you can spend as much time as you want on the shores of lakes and on green pastures with your friends and family, amidst tall mountains.

Distance from Mumbai: 165 km

Driving Time: 3 hours 35 minutes

Places to See: Umbrella Falls, Wilson Dam, Randha Falls, Kalsubai Peak, Arthur Lake, Ratangad Fort

Sandhan Valley

If adventure is what you are looking for, then this is the place for you. Known as the Valley of Shadows, Sandhan Valley is a great adventure destination near Mumbai, for it gives you a combined thrill of hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, and river crossing.

Distance from Mumbai: 185 km

Driving Time: 4 hours 10 minutes

Things to Do: Hiking, river crossing, rappelling, camping

Purushwadi

This place is quickly gaining popularity as an eco-tourism destination. Purushwadi is an amazing picnic spot near Mumbai, which treats you to the sight of stars on earth, quite literally. Nestled at the edge of the Western Ghats, this tiny village is known for its mass gathering and mating of twinkling fireflies.

Distance from Mumbai: 190 km

Driving Time: 4 hours 25 minutes

Things to Do: Hiking, photography, relaxing amidst nature

Anjarle–Harnai

Another name on the list of the most beautiful beach getaways near Mumbai is Anjarle-Harnai. If you are a beach baby then this is the place to be. On either side of the Jog River’s banks, these two are idyllic seaside towns, which give you a perfect combination of coastal fun and historical and architectural awe.

Distance from Mumbai: 230 km

Driving Time: 5 hours 10 minutes

Things to Do: Attend fish auction, swimming, fort tours