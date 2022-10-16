Pune: Located just 3 hours away from Pune, Maharashtra’s Kaas plateau is a weekend getaway exclusive to a certain time of the year but totally worth it. This popular tourist destination is mostly visited in the months of September and October when the entire plateau gets covered with wildflowers. With more than 850 species of wildflowers that bloom around that time of the year, Kaas becomes a touristy and picture-savvy. But soon, this is going change.Also Read - This Diwali, Bring Home Festive Flavours With Baby Brand Saffron
Located in the Satara district in Maharashtra, Kaas plateau is every nature photographer's delight and enjoys pleasant weather throughout the year. Keeping this in mind, the district administration of Satara has come up with plans to promote Kaas plateau as an all-season tourist destination.
For this, authorities will set up locations for photoshoots and selfie points for tourists so that they can visit Kaas anytime and enjoy the best of the plateau’s scenic beauty. At present, when it is off-season, people do come for activities like pre-and post wedding shoots but the destination is still under-advertised.
The district administration also has plans to establish the place as a market zone for local self-help groups to display their manufactured products for tourists. This is under the state government’s initiative, Umed Abhiyan.