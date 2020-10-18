Away from Mumbai’s busy, chaotic life is Matheran- a comforting tiny town. If hills are your calling and you want to rejuvenate, then this pretty town will do the trick. Over the year, Matheran has remained Mumbai’s favourite weekend getaway destination. The Maharashtra government in a bid to revive local tourism has decided to give the town a makeover. Also Read - MHT CET Exam to be Re-Conducted | Check New Dates

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken up this project to do the facelift of Maharashtra's best tourist spot. The authority has already completed 50% of the beautification project.

The authority is said to have undertaken beautification of four viewpoints, improvement of the pathway between Dasturi Naka and Matheran. The authorities are also making parking facilities for visitors.

@CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/UGE7GNyQDY — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) October 14, 2020

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner, RA Rajeev told Hindustan Times, “We have taken care of the environmental constraints in the area. Once the beautification work is complete, tourists will be able to enjoy Matheran with greater comfort.” MMRDA said that the pathway would be made of lateritic soil owing to the environmental restrictions. At least 35% of the pathway has been renovated, read the report.

The authorities are also fixing street lighting, road signs, benches & other safety measures.

Matheran is one of the cleanest hill stations in India, where tourists are not allowed to get their vehicles inside the town. Walking, horse riding is the only option once you enter the town, travelers can enter the town by Neral-Matheran Toy train too. This destination is easy on the pocket and reaching here is not a task at all. If you love breathtaking views and long walks, Matheran is the place to be. You can enjoy these points in the small town:

-Charlotte Park: If you love picnics and want to spend some quality time with nature, then Louisa or Echo Point by Charlotte Lake is a great option.

-Panorama Point: This point is gorgeous as it gives a view of the Western Ghats.

Just 126 km away from Mumbai, this place is worthy of a visit.