The State Government’s tourism department announced 20 mini festivals across the six regions of Maharashtra i.e. Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur in the months of February and March to boost tourism in the state. The state tourism department has earmarked an amount of INR 100 Lakh for organizing these 20 festivals. Also Read - Himachal Tourism: Spiti Valley is Finally Opening, Check Out COVID Guidelines to Follow

After a difficult year of pandemic, Maharashtra is all set to welcome tourists again, provide an opportunity to explore the state, and join in on the festivities across the length and breadth of the state. These marquee festivals will provide exciting opportunities for tourists to celebrate the cultural heritage tourism of Maharashtra. Also Read - Dubai Travel: Bars And Pubs Closed For Entire February Due to Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Some of the landmark festivals that will be held in the Nashik district include Grape Harvesting Festival, Nandur Madhyameshwar Festival, Bhandardara Festival in the Ahmednagar district, and Laling Fort Festival in Dhule district. Also Read - Maharashtra Colleges and Universities to Reopen From February 15 | Check Details

Pune district will witness the iconic Junnar Grape Festival, Wai Festival in Satara district, and Panhala Festival in Kolhapur district.

In the Konkan region, one can visit popular festivals such as Vengurla (Sagareshwar) Festival in the Sindhudurg district, Shrivardhan Festival in the Raigad district, Katal Shilpa Festival, and Anjarle Festival in Ratnagiri district.

The famed festivals planned in the Aurangabad division are Ter Festival in the Osmanabad district, Kapildhara Festival in the Beed district, and the Hottal Festival in the Nanded district. Similarly, Sindkhed Raja Festival in Nagpur district, Narnala Fort Festival in Akola district, and Tipeshwar Forest Festival in Yavatmal district are planned under the Amravati region.

Lastly, the Nagpur division will organise the illustrious festivals including Ramtek Festival in Nagpur district, Bor Dam and Wildlife Festival in Vardha district, and Bodalkasa Bird Festival in the Gondia district.

These festivals will be organized through regional offices of the Directorate of Tourism with the help of the local district administration. These mini-festivals will help feature the less explored destinations prominently on the Maharashtra tourism map.