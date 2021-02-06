Maharashtra government has announced that the state will organize 20 cultural festivals to promote tourism. The Regional Offices of the Directorate of Tourism along with local district administration will organize these festivals in different parts of Maharashtra keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind. Also Read - Dubai Travel: Bars And Pubs Closed For Entire February Due to Spike in Coronavirus Cases

As per reports, six divisions have been chosen for the festivals that are going to be held in February and March. These include Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Amravati, and Nagpur. The reason behind choosing these destinations is to bring them to notice. A TOI report quoted Dr. Dhananjay Savalkar, director of tourism, saying, "The aim is to bring the not so popular places in the state on the tourist map of Maharashtra."

He was further quoted saying, “The coronavirus crisis was very difficult. Now that the situation is returning to normal slowly, Maharashtra is gearing up to welcome tourists. The festival will provide an opportunity to roam around the state and we are appealing to tourists to join the festival with the aim of understanding Maharashtra. The state has a great cultural heritage. Tourists will get a chance to see the heritage and beauty of the state through these festivals.”

In the Nashik district, Grape Harvesting Festival will be celebrated. While in the Bhandardara area of the Ahmednagar district, Nandur Madhameshwar Festival and Kajve Festival will be held. Laling Fort Festival will be celebrated in the Dhule district.

You can visit Konkan’s Sindhdurg district to enjoy Vengurla Festival. For witnessing Shrivardhan Festival, Raigad District should be your destination. And, Katalshilpa Festival will be held in the Ratnagiri District.

A total of 13 cultural festivals will be organized in the Osmanabad district, Beed district, and Nanded district of Aurangabad division. Several other festivals will bring joy to the Amravati division and Nagpur division.