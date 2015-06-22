The peak of Kalsubai stands proudly perched atop 5400 feet above the sea-level, and it is the highest peak in Maharashtra. This is almost the must-visit destination during the monsoons, thanks to its awe-inspiring views and awesome green cover. This range is an offshoot of the Sahyadri mountain range and is named Kalsubai which means the peak.

Kalsubai has some treacherous curves and breathtaking views. Though not difficult, trekking these gorgeous hills will test your stamina.

How to reach Kalsubai from Mumbai

It takes about 2.45 hours to reach Kalsubai from Mumbai by road. It is highly advised to take the road, as opposed to the train, from the convenience point of view. If you’re planning to make an overnight journey to this hill station, you would want to stay at Bhandardara which is about 20 kilometres from the base village of Bari. Nature enthusiasts can also camp at the banks of Bhandardara lake!

The best route from Mumbai to Kalsubai is: Mumbai – Kalyan – Asangao – Sakurli – Ghatgar – Bhandardara – Bari  Kalsubai.

Alternate route from Bari to Kalsubai is the following.

Mumbai – Kalyan – Asangao – Khardi – Igatpuri – Ghoti – Bari  Kalsubai. To take this hilly town faster, you should take the National Highway 3 to Ghoti along Sukhl Tirth Road/Nagpur-Aurangabad- Mumbai Highway in Khambale. Then, take Bhandardara to Ghoti Road to MH SH 44.