Mahashivaratri 2023: We have curated a list of 5 Shiva temples in India that have spine-chilling and unsolved mysteries.

Mahashivaratri 2023: India is a country of rich culture, heritage, history and lots of mystery. It is a country of temples, a religious country that believes that there are over 33 million gods and goddesses. All the Shiva temples across the country are being decked up ahead of Mahashivaratri 2023. On this holy day, devotees around the world offer prayers and carry out unique rituals to enlist Lord Shiva’s blessings. Did you know, a few Shiva temples in India have some astonishing mysteries connected to them?

5 SHIVA TEMPLES THAT HAVE UNSOLVED MYSTERIES

1. Kaal Bhairav Nath Temple: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

This temple is dedicated to Lord Kal Bhairav, a reincarnation of Lord Shiva. This one tops the list because in this temple deity is offered alcohol and this is the only offering made to God here. Here, you can see a huge variety of alcohol just outside the temple. Strange but true!

Interestingly, the pandits pour the alcohol into the deity’s mouth and then they give the empty bottle back to the devotees as prasad. No, they don’t accept sweets or garlands.

2. Kailasa Temple: Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

This temple is also dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Kailasa temple is the largest rock-cut Hindu temple which was made in the 16th century at the Ellora Caves, Aurangabad. If mythology is something that interests you, then this place is for you. The structure of Kailasa cave temple is built on a single rock and interestingly the rendering of Ramayana is engraved in it. As per archaeologists, 30 million Sanskrit carvings are yet to be decoded to know their meaning.

3. Lingaraja Temple: Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

It is the largest temple of Bhubaneshwar with 54 meters Mandir dedicated to Lord Shiva. It was built between 1090 to 1104 C.E. It is said that Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu’s presence is on the verge of its completion. According to many reports and beliefs, inside the garbh griha, the lingam is self-originated and that’s why it’s termed swayambhu. The temple often looks much larger than it is because of its optical illusion.

4. Stambheshwar Mahadev: Kavi Kavoi Village, Gujarat

This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located in Vadodara, Gujarat, it is known as a submerging Shiva temple and this temple is visible only during low tides.

5. Meenakshi Amman Temple: Madurai, Tamil Nadu

This beautiful temple is dedicated to Meenakshi (Goddess Parvati) and Sundareswarar (Lord Shiva). It is the only temple in the country, where you can spot Lord Shiva with a smiling face. The temple is located in the heart of Madurai. It is one of the most talked-about mysterious temples, as its shrines have historical and mythological importance. The temple has 4000 pillars and all of them are made of a single rock.

Happy Mahashivaratri 2023!

