Mahashivratri 2023: Best Places In India To Witness The Grand Celebrations

Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate the big festival with much fanfare. Few places have their unique celebration of Mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri 2023: Best Places In India To Witness The Grand Celebrations (Image: Pixabay)

Mahashivratri 2023: The occasion of Mahashivratri is one of the main Hindu festivals that is celebrated with great vigour in few places in the country. On this day, several Shiv Bhakts (devotees) observe a fast and visit shiv temples in large numbers. Maha Shivratri or the Great Night of Lord shiva, is observed on the 13th night or 14th day in a dark lunar fortnight or the Krishna Paksha every year in the month of Phalguna and this year the festival is on February 18.

The 12 jyotirlingas across the country witness a massive footfall and a grand celebration of shivratri but apart from these, there are few more places where people indulge in grand celebrations of the night.

Here are some of the places where grand celebrations take place with much fanfare

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

A spiritual city, as people ascribe it, Varanasi is a city of old. Here is the festival is celebrated with much fanfare. The famous Kashi Vishwananth temple here attracts millions of devotees every year. It is believed to be the union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Therfore, from morning to evening, there is a full wedding procession that takes place. Devotees dance to the tunes of devotion and often consume bhang or marijuana beacuse of its association with Lord Shiva.

Rishikesh -Haridwar, Uttarakhand

The land of Yogis, Haridwar is another good place for Mahashivaratri and it is famous for its temples and ghats where pilgrims bathe to relieve themselves of their sins. A lot of pilgrims flock to Haridwar to take a dip in the Har Ki Pauri. Apart from this, tourists can also visit various other temples, enjoy cafes in Rishikesh, take a walk on the Lakshman Jhula and enjoy river rafting in Rishikesh.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain, also known as the city of Lord Shiva, follow Shivratri rituals that are unique and interesting. The famous Jyotirlinga Mahakal temple is lit up with the Shivnavratri festival. Thousands of devotees visit the Jyotirlinga Mahakal Temple to offer prayers and chant mantras all through the night.

Shivaratri is celebrated with religious fervour in the state of Madhya Pradesh. As a tradition, people in Madhya Pradesh take a holy dip in Sagar tank on the occasion of Mahashivaratri in Khajuraho. Bundelkhand Region, which has a stronghold of Shaivites hosts the biggest Shivaratri celebrations in the state. A large number of Lord Shiva devotees flock the Matangeshwar Temple and worship throughout the night.

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

The Temple of Bhootnath at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh is said to host the biggest Shivaratri Celebration in the country. The royal family of Mandi started the tradition some 500 years ago and now a week-long International Mandi Shivratri Fair is held here every year and it attracts a lot of tourists from all over the country and even abroad. Every year on Shivratri Festival, the Governor of the state leads a Shobha Yatra at a function inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Srikalahasti and Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh

Festival of Shivaratri is observed with extreme enthusiasm in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Devotees throng the various important Shiva temples in the state mainly Sri Kalahasteshwara Temple at Srikalahasti and the Bharamarambha Malikarjunaswamy Temple at Srisailam. Devotees also observe fast and chant mantras in honour of Lord Shiva to mark the auspicious festival.

