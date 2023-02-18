Home

Mahashivratri 2023: 8 Most Famous Shiv Temples In India Apart From 12 Jyotirlingas

Did you know about these famous Shiv Temples in India apart from the 12 Jyotirlingas?

Mahashivratri 2023: Most Famous Shiv Temples In India Apart From 12 Jyotirlingas (Image: Pixabay)

An auspicious Hindu festival, the occasion of Mahashivratri is celebrated with great vigour across India. It is the grand night of Lord Shiva when devotees indulge in earnest devotion of Mahadev. Lord Shiva is worshipped in different forms and go by different names too. Mahahsivratri falls on the 14-15 day of the lunar month as per Indian Hindu calendar. On this day some celebrate the pure union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Here are some of the most famous and iconic Shiv temples in India apart from the 12 jyotirlingas.

Tungnath, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

The highest Shiv temple in the world, Tungnath temple is located in Uttarakhand at an elevation of about 3680m. The famous Chandrashila trek culminates at this point. It is a breathtaking view of the scenic scapes from here.

Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Another architectural marvel in India, this temple in Thanjavur is a famous Shiv temple in India. There are several interesting feathers in its hat. First of all, it has one of the biggest Shivalinga in India. From beautiful mural, engravings and a big Nandi sculpture at the entrance, it is a must visit. It is not just history and holy stuff, but there are several other things to be adored, specially if you area history buff.

If legend is to be believed then, some say that the temple does not cast any shadow due to the its splendid structure! The temple is declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the enormous vimana tower built above the sanctum with granite is the tallest in entire South India.

Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

One of the biggest Shiv Temples in Odisha, the famous Lingaraj temple attracts thousands of devotees every day. The holy shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva is decked with lights, lanterns and flowers on the occasion of Mahashivratri, ‘the grand night of Lord Shiva.’ It is said to be built by King Jajati Keshari in around 6-7th century and is a paragon of Odisha like architecture and engravings. According to legend, the manifestation form of Shiva, appeared here naturally.

Amarnath Temple, Jammu

Amarnath Temple in Jammu and Kashmir is regarded as one of the holiest shrines in India for Hindu. Perched at an approximate elevation of 3,888 metes, the Shivlinga form of Lord Shiva is worshipped here. Located inside a cave, the Shivling looks like a ice waterfall and is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peeth. Legend has it that it is inside this cave that Lord Shiva preached the meaning of life, and eternity to his wife Parvati. One of the most sanctimonious travel for Shiv devotees, the Amarnath Yatra is a treacherous one. It takes 4- 5 days to complete it. There is a complete administrative process that one must complete before embarking on the journey.

Vadakkunnathan, Thrissur, Kerala

Said to be the first temple built by Parshuram, it is said to be one of the very first temples of South India. Here, devotees of Lord Shiva offered large amounts of ghee.

Kal Bhairav, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

What makes Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain unique is that liquor is offered here instead of the regular sweets and flowers. On the banks of river Shipra, several shiv Bhakta travel to visit this famous Shiv temple.

Neelkanth Mahadev, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Located in the hills, Neelkanth temple in Rihsikesh is another famous yet old shrine. Here Lord Shiva is worshipped in form of Neelaknth. Neelkanth is a name associated with Lord Shiva because when he consumed poison, as per mythology, his neck became blue and since then he is called Neelkanth.

Murudeshwara, Karnataka

Murudeshwara, located in North Karnataka, houses the second tallest statue of Lord Shiva that sits majestically with the Arabian Sea splashing behind the temple. The charming landscape along with the towering statue of the deity is sure to make you fall in love with the place. A 20-storey temple is also constructed near the statue that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In order for the devotees and tourists to take a good look of the Shiva statue, the temple authorities have constructed a lift that takes visitors and pilgrims to the top of the Raja Gopura to give them a spectacular view of the mammoth statue and the surrounding picturesque landscape.

Har Har Mahadev. Happy Mahashivratri!

