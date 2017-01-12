Home

Travel

Makar Sankranti 2023: All You Need to Know The Festival Celebration in Maharashtra

Makar Sankranti 2023: All You Need to Know The Festival Celebration in Maharashtra

Here is what happens on Makar Sankranti, from til-gul to Haldi-Kumkum.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Makar Sankranti is widely observed across the nation and is referred to by various names in various geographic areas. Despite the fact that many people refer to it as Makar Sankranti, it is actually known as Pongal in south India and Khichdi in some other regions, such as Bihar. Maghi is the name given to it in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. the rites are the same yet go by different names. The prime reason people celebrate Makar Sankranti is to thank the sun god. It is the day when the sun heads northwards towards the Tropic of Cancer and on the day of the festival, the night and daytime become equal.

Makar Sankranti is also to welcome warmer days as it marks the end of the winter solstice. It is also the first day of the new month of Magha and people wake up early to soak in the sun’s rays as these are full of Vitamin D. While in Gujarat people also call it Uttarayan and have kite-flying competitions, in Maharashtra the rituals slightly differ.

The state exchanges til-gul laddoo, or sweets prepared with sesame seeds and jaggery, to commemorate Makar Sankranti. Even if there are problems, now is the day to forget them by exchanging these delicious sweets. In addition to this, they also create puran poli, a flatbread with jaggery and gram flour inside that is cooked in pure ghee. All of these are beneficial to the body since, in the winter, one needs nourishment to stay warm and to supply the required moisture. These recipes’ ingredients are healthy for the body.

In Maharashtra, Makar Sankranti is celebrated over three days, with each day having its own significance.

The first day is referred to as Bhogi. People leave their homes early in the morning to fly kites and worship the sun god during this time.

Married ladies assemble for a festival known as Haldi-Kumkum, which is an amalgam of turmeric and vermilion, on the second day, Sankranti, dressed in traditional costume. They give one other gift of household items like utensils, clothing, and other things in addition to dotting each other’s foreheads, where bindis are frequently placed. The event usually takes place in the evening.

The final day is known as Kinkrant.

A highly fortunate period, Makar Sankranti is also when people buy new stuff. On this day, they greet their loved ones and give thanks to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. One of the most popular festivals in Maharashtra and the rest of the nation is this one.