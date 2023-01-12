Home

Makar Sankranti in Jaipur is a delight in itself. Here are 5 ways to celebrate it the Jaipur way!

Makar Sankranti 2023: The vintage charm of Jaipur sparkled with its royal, rich heritage and culture makes up for a magnificent experience. The Pink city celebrates several festivals drenched in colours of traditions. The fervor and zest that is displayed at each and every celebration is just another colorful feather in the beautiful plumage of Rajasthan. One of the first major celebrations of every New Year is Makar Sankranti, a festival that follows the solar cycle rather than the lunar cycle, like most festivals in India. Celebrating Makar Sankranti in Jaipur is a delightful experience as the sky turn mesmerizing adorned with myriad of hues.

Delhi-NCR peeps, if you are in a for a good celebration of this kite flying festival, hop onto the next bus or train to Jaipur and enjoy the colourful festive delights here. Here are 5 things to do in Jaipur during Makar Sankranti.

Kite Festival

Well, stating the obvious, one cannot miss out on the internationally famed kite festival of Jaipur that is celebrated every year n Janury 14-15. This year it will be celebrated at Jal Mahal;. Book your tickets and enjoy flying kites, cultural performances and do not forget to hog on some scriptious delcicacies of here.

Hot air Balloon ride

Like soaring kites, would it not be a delight to ypurself soar up above the owlrd so high? Get a Get a bird’s eye view of the city and the colorful dotted skies of Jaipur by taking a hot air balloon ride. It takes one up for an hour and needless to say, that is all the sun & view you need

Galtaji Temple

The day celebrates the movement of Sn. Hence people rise with the first strak of sunshine and often take dips in kinds at the Galtahi Temple. It is believed, in doing so, it will absolve you of your sins.

Famous Kite Bazaar

Kishanpol Bazar and Haldiyon Ka Rasta: : In the walled city of Jaipur, this Kite market is decked up in colours and embellished with an array of different variety of kites in different colour, shapes and sizes. If you are a true patang baaz you cannot miss out on the way this place comes to life during Makar Sankaranti. Getthe best kite and best manjha !

Makar Sankranti Food

All across Jaipur, feasts commemorate the celebration of Makar Sankranti with delicious Rajasthani treats including pheeni, daal ki pakori, til ke laddoo and til-laddoo. While the Kite Flying Festival is full of participants, celebrations,visitors,delicacies and fun, you might want to hit the local markets for a chance to interact with the locals and to become a part of their celebrations as well. Take some suggestions from someone well-versed in Rajasthani delicacies and well-acquainted with the streets of Jaipur to begin your gastronomic adventure with local food.