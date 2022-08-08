Independence Day 2022: Anything which is Bizarre cannot escape India and it is true for India’s places, culture, food, music and everything else associated with the lives of Indian people. Indians like to create symbols for each aspect of their lives and more often than not, they collect them too. India has some of the most fascinating museums that give a sneak-peak into different cultures and tastes of Indian people. Gone are the days when museums used to be boring and strictly related to historic events. India is a storehouse of unique items that have been preserved since ages in these museums. Some of them showcase the exclusive cultures of communities, some their indestructible talent and quirk for doing something beyond normative. What better way could there be to celebrate Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: As PM Modi Calls For 'Har Ghar Tiranga', HERE's How To Do It Properly

Here are 5 Most Fascinating Museums In India:

Mayong Central Museum and Emporium of Black Magic and Witchcraft, Assam

Black magic capital of India, Mayong in Assam. Picture Credits: rath_ngo Also Read - Bharati Bhawan Library, Established Since Pre-Independence, Faces House Tax Notice

Known as the ‘Black Magic Capital of India’, Mayong is a small village in Morigaon district of Assam. Villagers have been practising Black Magic from generations and documenting this past, the exhibits at the museum includes a plethora of bizarre local artefacts, including books on witchcraft, Tantrik manuscripts, handmade dolls, skulls and tools used in black magic rituals. Interested visitors are also given a demonstration of centuries-old rituals being performed to cast healing spells. They also perform rituals to heal a person from physical pain. Also Read - Mumbai BEST Launches Ho-Ho AC Bus Service for Tourists

Library of Tibetan Works And Archives, Dharamshala

The museum houses various collections of rare artifacts of Tibetan culture, which was brought into exile by Tibetan refugees post 1959 and mainly presented to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. As the collection grew, museum opened its doors to the public in 1974 after consultation with the National Museum of India. This museum also houses an archive of Tibetan books and manuscripts that primarily engaged in maintenance and preservation of the rich and unique Tibetan culture and pass on its traditional ways and means to the younger Tibetan generations.

Kite Musuem, Ahmedabad

Kite Museum is a part of Sanskar Kendra, which was formed in 1954 as the cultural centre of Ahmedabad. The building of the museum was designed by the renowned architect, Le Corbusier. The museum was developed as a concept by Bhanu Shah, who donated all his kite collection to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The collection kept growing and accompanied with interesting illustrations and photographs. The museum houses a plethora of designs, papers for making kites, Japanes Kites, Block-print kites, etc.

Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

The museum was established in 1951. The Salar Jung family is responsible for its collection of rare art objects from all over the world. The family is one of the most illustrious families in Deccan history. Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, popularly known as Salar Jung III was appointed prime minister by Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nizam VII in 1912. Salar Jung III relinquished the post of dewan or Prime Minister in November 1914 and devoted his life in enriching his treasures of art and literature.The news of his passionate love for art had spread far and wide and his ancestral palace, the Dewan Deodi was forever thronged with sellers of wares from all corners of the world. The most popular among visitors here is the Double statue of Mephistopheles & Margaretta. Carved out of a single log of Sycamore wood, the sculpture has two distinct images on either side. The life-size sculpture depicts the haughty, evil Mephistopheles back to back with the gentle, meek looking, Margaretta on the other.

Wax Museum, Kanyakumari

Opened in 2005, it is India’s first wax museum. Just like the Madame Tussauds museum in London, it contains wax statues of well known personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jackie Chan, Shahrukh Khan, Rajinikanth and many more. It is located inside an amusement park which makes it quite a popular hang-out destination among young people.

Virasat-e-Khalsa, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

An architectural marvel, Virasat-e-Khalsa is a landmark museum that commemorates the 550 year journey of thriving culture and tradition of Punjab and Sikhism and is one of a must-see attractions of the state. Located in the sacred and historically significant town of Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, the museum was opened to the masses on 25th November, 2011.

Aren’t these museums already luring you for an enriching experience? With the Independence Day celebrations being extended this year with a long weekend, it is suggested to visit one of these pretty soon!