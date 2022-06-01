Malaysia has recently allowed Indian travellers to avail Visa On Arrival (VOA), with effect from June 1, 2022. This benefit can only be available for Indian travelling to Malaysia via selected entry points – Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand. They must have valid visas from either of these countries.Also Read - Southwest Monsoon Arrives In Kerala, 3 Days Ahead Of Schedule. Check Details HERE

Key details according to the Immigration Department of Malaysia (Mumbai Attache):

The fees for the VOA is USD 46, that is MYR 200.

Travellers, with a confirmed return ticket, can stay upto 15 days inMalaysia.

A proof will be required stating that the traveller has at least USD 500 cash/credit card/traveller’s cheque/debit card/ or any electric money, which is certified by the Central Bank of Malaysia- Bank Negara Malaysia.

One can also apply for the E-visa online.

Earlier, Malaysia had also opened its door for fully vaccinated international travellers, starting May 1, 2022. The inbound travellers can now travel without the hassles of quarantine, pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests, and this is inclusive of children aged 17 years and below.

In the wake of recent developments –VOA for Indians or relaxing of COVID protocols – there are speculations that these steps could pave way for stress free travel for Indians travelling to Malaysia. This could also aid in boosting the Malaysian tourism in the near future. According to reports, more than 18000 seats between India and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Air Asia, IndiGo, Air India Express and Malindo Air, are offered weekly.