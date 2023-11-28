Home

Travel

Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka: Why Several Foreign Countries Offer Visa-Frees Tavel to Indian Tourists? Explained

Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka: Why Several Foreign Countries Offer Visa-Frees Tavel to Indian Tourists? Explained

Ahead of Malaysia, several other countries like Thailand and Sri Lanka have also offered visa-free travel to Indians.

Malaysia also hopes that with more Indians coming into the country, spending will increase and its economy will get a much-deserved boost.

New Delhi: If you are planning to travel to a foreign country during Christmas and New Year, then Malaysia would be the best option for you as the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Sunday that it would be scrapping entry visa requirements for citizens of India beginning from December 1. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim however said the visa exemption is still subject to security screenings for past records of crime or violence.

Trending Now

What Anwar Ibrahim Said on Visa-free Travel

Anwar Ibrahim said, “Starting from December 1, we will give additional facilities of 30 days of visa exemption to the Arab countries, Turkey, Jordan, and citizens of China and India to come to Malaysia,” Malay Mail reported.

You may like to read

He later said Middle Eastern nations – Turkey and Jordan already enjoy the 30-day visa-free entry and added that it was now extended to people from India and China. He noted that tourism within the ASEAN region was mostly from neighbouring nations like Singapore and Indonesia, according to Malay Mail report.

Ahead of Malaysia, several other countries like Thailand and Sri Lanka have also offered visa-free travel to Indians. The whole objective is to boost tourism and, in turn, push the economy upwards. But why is it that some countries like Malaysia are providing visa-free travel specifically to Indians? What is the benefit of such a move?

Which Countries Offer Visa-Free Travel To Indians?

Apart from Malaysia, other countries like Thailand announced that Indian nationals could enter the Asian country without a visa, effective from 10 November. Thailand is allowing Indian tourists to stay in Thailand for 30 days for tourism purposes only.

Prior to this, Sri Lanka also announced a visa-free entry initiative for visitors from India. This was a part of a pilot project to rebuild the debt-trapped island nation’s tourism till 31 March 2024.

Other reports suggest that Vietnam is also considering granting short-term visa waivers to Indians in order to boost tourism. As per Vietnamese news agency VnExpress, Nguyen Van Hung, Vietnam’s minister of culture, sports, and tourism, has called for waivers for major markets such as China and India to help drive tourism recovery.

Why Countries Offer Visa-free Travel to Indians?

There are several reasons why countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and others are considering or granting visa-free travel to Indians.

With waiving visa requirements, Malaysia plans to woo more Indian tourists to the nation. As per the government data, China and India are Malaysia’s fourth and fifth-largest source markets respectively.

Malaysia also hopes that with more Indians coming into the country, spending will increase and its economy will get a much-deserved boost.

Reports also claimed that the number of trips by Indian travellers is predicted to jump from 2.3 billion in 2019 to an astounding five billion in 2030.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.