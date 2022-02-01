Due to travel restrictions, newlyweds have only been able to choose from a limited number of honeymoon places. However, it hasn’t stopped these celebs from having a fantastic honeymoon to commemorate their marriage.Also Read - What is Travel e-passport, How it Benefits a Common Man Amid Pandemic, And Its Future - Experts Speak

Take a look at their vacation photos to get some inspiration:

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - From Exciting Attractions To Fun-Filled Leisure Activities— Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Is An Ideal Holiday Destination For Families

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - Hong Kong’s Hakka Village Gets Wellness Virtual Tour to Release Stress And Pain

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif travelled to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Tiger Zinda Hai fame disclosed the location on her Instagram handle. In a photo she shared on social media, fans can get a closer look at her elaborate Mehendi artwork. With the seaside as a backdrop, she has her hands held out in front of her.

2. Dia Mirza Rekhi and Vaibhav Rekhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

The Maldives were also chosen by Dia Mirza and her spouse Vaibhav Rekhi. They were accompanied by Samaira Rekhi, his daughter from a previous marriage. Dia posted a slew of photographs from her exotic holiday to her Instagram account. Her photographs were taken against a stunning backdrop of the beach and a dock.

3. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Booloni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

For their honeymoon, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Booloni flew to the Maldives, a tropical island nation. Although the pair looks to have returned home, the stylist remains in the Maldives emotionally. Rhea uploaded a photo gallery from her honeymoon, which includes serene sunsets, delectable cuisine, and relaxed attitudes.

Plan a safe trip to the Maldives with your spouse if you haven’t already.

(With inputs from IANS)