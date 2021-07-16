International Travel Update: Owing to the current somewhat stable Covid situation across the world, many countries have opened up their borders to international passengers.Also Read - International Flights: IndiGo Issues Guidelines For Passengers Flying to Gulf Countries | Detail Here

However, keeping in view the possible third wave of coronavirus, leading low-cost carrier IndiGo has re-started flights to Male (Maldives), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait City, Muscat and Dhaka (Bangladesh). Also Read - 7 Interesting Things to do in Maldives as it Opens For Travellers From India

The airline has listed city-wise guidelines for its international passengers. Please note that IndiGo has warned that passengers not complying with government regulations will be denied boarding the flight. If you have an international flight booked with IndiGo, here’s all you need to know. Also Read - India to Resume Direct Flights With Canada? Check Details Here

Maldives

The passengers flying to Maldives from India need to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before entry to the island nation. A tweet by Ministry of Tourism, Maldives reads, “#Maldives will restart issuing of on-arrival tourist visa starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter the Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly.”

Sri Lanka

Passengers allowed to fly from India to Colombo in Sri Lanka include Sri Lankan nationals and residents, businessmen, Indian healthcare professionals, engineers, and technicians. Passengers should submit a completed Health Declaration Form to the staff of the Airport Health Office at Health Counters. Also, they are permitting transit via Sri Lanka if the connecting flight is within 10 hours of arrival. Furthermore, travellers who have received a complete dose of the Covid vaccine may be exempted from testing and quarantine restrictions.

Dhaka (Bangladesh)

According to the latest guidelines, all passengers arriving into Bangladesh are required to fill a self-health declaration form and submit the same to the health authorities upon arrival.

Foreign nationals with valid visa for Bangladesh are allowed to travel to Bangladesh and shall mandatorily be in possession of a negative RT PCR certificate issued within 72 hours of their travel. Individuals not in possession of a valid negative RT-PCR certificate shall not be allowed to board the flight.

Note: Children under 10 years are exempted from Pre-COVID test

Also, passengers who have been vaccinated by a WHO listed/approved vaccine (should be in receipt of both doses of the vaccine and have completed 14 days from receipt of the second dose) are not exempted from pre-departure RT-PCR test. The same must be conducted within 72 hours of departure.

Individuals in possession of tourist visas shall not be allowed to travel to Bangladesh till further notice.

